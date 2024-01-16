So Dumb: Miami Dolphins May Be Forced To Give Up ‘Fins Up’ Motto Over Legal Mumbo-Jumbo With Margaritaville: REPORT

Margaritaville can’t be serious…

My Miami Dolphins have been using the “Fins Up” motto for as long as I can remember. Hell, I’m 33 years old and I don’t ever remember a time where they didn’t use it. But it looks like there really is a first time for everything, as the Phins might be forced to stop using that iconic slogan. And for such a nonsensical reason. (RELATED: Jason Kelce Announces Retirement After Philadelphia Eagles’ End-Of-Season Collapse: REPORT)

Big E — who is a Miami Dolphins superfan, podcaster for DolphinsTalk.com and has a ton of connections within the organization — reported Monday night on X that the South Florida franchise will have to give up “Fins Up” because it’s already patented by another company.

I was informed by someone in the know that the #FinsUp motto for the Miami Dolphins is being retired by the team due to the fact that a company has a patent on the phrase (Possibly Margaritaville). The team is supposedly going to introduce a new motto next season. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/ZzrdnHmGLv — Big E (@ian693) January 16, 2024

Later that night, Big E then confirmed that it is Margaritaville who has the patent, being active since 2012. But now that they’re just getting around to opening up their Fins Up! Beach Club, they’re starting to get a little prickish about it.

It’s a Trademark that has been confirmed to be owned my Margaritaville Enterprises LLC #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/mdYSnmHPfC — Big E (@ian693) January 16, 2024

I hope that Jimmy Buffett’s kids are aware that the Dolphins have been using “Fins Up” way before 2012, and oh yeah, THEIR DAD WAS A MIAMI DOLPHINS FAN!

Jimmy Buffett’s heirs are the WORST for threatening the Dolphins by enforcing their trademark. Jimmy was literally a Dolphins fan. They should make an agreement to share the trademark or else you’ll probably see Dolphins fans boycotting all of the businesses that Jimmy owned… pic.twitter.com/UCfx8YzNfZ — 🛸Austin 🛸 (@AustinHeff) January 16, 2024

Shameful, just absolutely shameful. Reverse course, Margaritaville, your brand is too great for this ridiculousness.