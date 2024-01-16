Jason Kelce Announces Retirement After Philadelphia Eagles’ End-Of-Season Collapse: REPORT

Congratulations, Jason, on one hell of a career!

Jason Kelce, who is the superstar center for the Philadelphia Eagles and the way less-annoying brother of Travis Kelce, announced to his teammates in the postgame locker room Monday night that he is retiring, according to ESPN.

The 36-year-old Kelce was clearly emotional after the Eagles were defeated, 32-9, in the NFC Wild Card Round against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which led many to speculate that he could be retiring.

A six-time All-Pro and a future Hall of Famer, Kelce has considered retirement in past recent seasons. However, he’s decided to pull the trigger this time and make it happen, according to ESPN. (RELATED: A-Town Down? Bill Belichick Officially Holds First Interview With Atlanta Falcons)

Following the game, Kelce declined to talk with the media.

“No guys, not today,” said Kelce.

After being selected in the 2011 NFL Draft (sixth round), Kelce has spent all 13 seasons with the Eagles, which featured six playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and one championship ring from defeating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

In all-time NFL history, Kelce is the fifth center that has at least six All-Pro selections. The first four — Bulldog Turner, Jim Ringo, Jim Otto and Dermontti Dawson — are Pro Football Hall of Fame members.

Eagles center Jason Kelce informs teammates he is retiring. (via @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/RnhxpfIVc9 — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024

I know I’ve talked my trash in the past (blame his brother Travis), but in all seriousness, Jason is a pretty cool dude.

#Eagles C Jason Kelce retires from the NFL with one thing that will never go away: He’ll always have the greatest Super Bowl parade speech ever. This will never get old. pic.twitter.com/X7RtoTF6FZ https://t.co/kq0aG5S57s — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 16, 2024

Never forget when Jason Kelce drank a beer with fans pic.twitter.com/6fTKXnBi8O — Hard Rock Bet (@HardRockBet) January 16, 2024

Congratulations, my man, on retirement — enjoy that money and that Super Bowl ring, you deserve it.