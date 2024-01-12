Is Taylor Swift Driving A Wedge Between Travis Kelce And Former Teammates? Signs Say Maybe

Former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill on Thursday lobbed some hefty accusations at his one-time teammate Travis Kelce claiming the superstar tight end is “too famous” to return his texts now that he’s dating Taylor Swift.

“I texted Kelce, he still hasn’t texted me back,” Hill told reporters Thursday, according to the New York Post. “He’s probably still on his Taylor Swift thing… but yeah man, those guys are too famous for me now, I guess.” (RELATED: Normally Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Annoy The Living Hell Out Of Me, But This Outright Adorable Story Is Too Great)

Hill’s “those guys” included superstar Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who Hill claims he hasn’t spoken to since the Chiefs beat Hill’s Miami Dolphins, or as Hill puts it, “since they beat our ass” in early November.

Tyreek Hill says he hasn’t texted Mahomes since KC “beat our ass.” Also says Travis Kelce hasn’t texted him back. “He’s probably still on his Taylor Swift thing…those guys are too famous for me now.” pic.twitter.com/xDMXHDOLLO — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) January 11, 2024

Hill was likely joking, as he’s previously mentioned that he’s steering clear of commenting on Kwift (Swelce?) for fear of the Swiftie’s retribution.

Mentioned this to Tyreek Hill. He said he’s not getting into the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift relationship. https://t.co/fyrEhJfPDw pic.twitter.com/HWeFyANECB — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 2, 2023

Still, he brings up a good point. Is Kelce’s newfound stardom getting the best of him? His agents certainly seem to think so.

But the Hill/Kelce relationship seems to be copasetic for now. The pair posed for a photo together after their November matchup and Hill’s comments in jest suggest the friendship is still intact. Besides, who among us hasn’t unintentionally neglected old friendships when we find a new romantic partner? Let’s just hope Kelce doesn’t become a “girlfriend guy” at the cost of focusing on winning rings. He’s still got a job to do.