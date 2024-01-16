Trump Trounces Biden In Crucial Battleground State For 2024: POLL

Former President Donald Trump boasts a massive 8-point lead against President Joe Biden for a potential 2024 head-to-head rematch in the crucial battleground state of Georgia, according to a Tuesday poll.

Trump led Biden 45% to 37% among registered voters in the swing state, with 20% of the respondents not tapping either candidate, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution/University of Georgia survey. The former president won Georgia in 2016, but lost the battleground to Biden last cycle by just under 12,000 votes, flipping the state blue for the first time since 1992.

The survey also indicates Trump was advantaged among all age groups polled, including 18-to-29-year-olds. Biden appeared to struggle among black voters, as he only led Trump 59% to 20%, the survey found.

The former president’s lead against Biden grew from 1 to 8 points since the poll was last conducted in November, however, the previous survey included likely general election voters only instead of individuals registered. (RELATED: Trump Posts Hefty Lead In State Crucial To Biden’s Reelection Chances)

Several other recent swing state surveys have found Trump leading Biden, while the former president is also advantaged in the national RealClearPolitics (RCP) average.

The RCP average for a 2024 rematch between Trump and Biden in Georgia, based on polls conducted between Oct. 22 and Dec. 6, indicates the former president has a 5.2-point lead. The former president is also ahead in several other crucial battleground states in the RCP average, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Arizona.

Both candidates continue to lead their respective party’s primary fields, with Trump overwhelmingly winning the Iowa caucus on Monday. Conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out after coming in a distant fourth place, leaving Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley to battle it out in New Hampshire next Tuesday for the first-in-the-nation primary.

The AJC poll surveyed 1,007 registered voters in the state from Jan. 3 to Jan. 11 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1%.

Neither Trump nor Biden’s campaign immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

