MSNBC, CNN Refuse To Air Trump’s Post-Arraignment Speech

MSNBC and CNN refused to air former President Donald Trump’s post-arraignment speech at his Bedminster, New Jersey, club on Tuesday, while Fox News and Newsmax aired the speech live.

“We knew heading into this that he was planning to make those remarks. We were prepared for his pre-fundraiser remarks tonight to again, essentially, be a Trump campaign speech. Because of that, we did not intend to carry these remarks live,” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said. CNN also did not air the speech live, with host Anderson Cooper saying the network would monitor the speech, while providing live updates on the network’s website.

“As we have said before in these circumstances, there is a cost to us as a news organization to knowingly broadcast untrue things,” Maddow continued. “We are here to bring you the news. It hurts our ability to do that if we live broadcast what we fully expect in advance to be a litany of lies and false accusations, no matter who says them.” (RELATED: ‘We Have A Rigged Country’: Trump Speaks Out For First Time After Arraignment)

WATCH:



MSNBC repeatedly had Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, who often made unfounded claims about alleged collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia, on the air after Trump defeated Hillary Clinton. The Steele Dossier, which was used to further allegations of collusion, was later discredited.

On CNN, a reporter told host Anderson Cooper that Trump was coming out to speak, but the network chose to air host Jake Tapper interviewing journalist Carl Bernstein and former White House lawyer John Dean, instead of cutting to live coverage of Trump’s speech.

Trump entered a plea of “not guilty” to all counts during his arraignment on Tuesday, after the special counsel secured a grand jury indictment on 37 counts, including violations of the Espionage Act, that was unsealed on Friday.

Former President Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.