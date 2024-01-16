Victor Davis Hanson Breaks Down How ‘Addict’ Media Is Helping Trump

Hoover Institute senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson broke down Tuesday on Fox News the reasons why liberal media is helping former President Donald Trump in the polls, comparing them to an “addict.”

Hanson appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss Trump’s recent victory in the Iowa caucus, leading as the front runner for the GOP nominee in the state by roughly 51 percent. Fox host Laura Ingraham said the liberal media did not want to hear Trump’s willingness to work with Democrats in helping to rebuild cities, questioning the senior fellow on his thoughts about the issue.

Hanson stated that while the liberal media believes they can “overwhelm Trump” by spreading “falsities” about him, it only degrades their “credibility.” (RELATED: ‘Trying To Rig The Election’: Clay Travis Rips Liberal Networks For Not Airing Trump Victory Speech)

“Well, you know, I think they think that the more they have the biased coverage and the more they spread falsities about Trump, they’re like straws on the proverbial Trump camelback — they can finally just overwhelm him. But, in fact, as we’ve seen [in] the last year or two, the opposite is true,” Hanson said.

“The more they lie and they do not apologize and they do not correct the record and the more they’re found out, the less credibility they have and the more popularity Donald Trump had in the primaries. And I think that’s going to extend to the general election because, they can’t stop. They have a Trump fix. They’re like an addict. And they know it’s not helping them, but they can’t stop it, because they’re addicted to it. And so they’re going to continue what you saw last night, all through the next year, and I think what little credibility they have left will be shot and it’s going to help Donald Trump,” Hanson added.

Hanson continued by telling viewers the “media people” were the ones who emphasized issues like the Jan. 6 events, the “lies” surrounding COVID-19 origins and the circumstances regarding George Floyd’s death. The senior fellow additionally claimed that while the intent to bring up the issues were to “destroy” Trump, it only helped his “political comeback.” (RELATED: ‘He Lost Me’: Jonathan Turley Rebuts Biden’s ‘Assault On Democracy’ Speech In Less Than 60 Seconds)

“You know, I think we forget that without these media — people, the whole January 6 armed insurrection, or most of the lies about the origins of COVID and social distancing and masking, or the circumstances of George Floyd’s death — and the rioting that happened. Not to mention disinformation on the laptop or Russian collusion. All of that wouldn’t have had any resonance; they fabricated, constructed, exaggerated all of that,” Hanson stated.

“And yet, it didn’t destroy Donald Trump. He’s got the most amazing political comeback in American political history. And I think that’s partly because of the news media’s bias,” Hanson concluded

Following Trump’s win in Iowa on Monday night, the former president gave a speech addressing the next steps he plans to take in his campaign, as well as saying he would be willing to work with Democrats in order to “straighten out the problems.”

However, MSNBC and CNN censored the former president’s speech even after he secured a historic win in the state’s caucus. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said she “refused to cover untrue things,” while CNN’s host Jake Tapper interrupted Trump’s speech as the former president began to talk about illegal immigration.