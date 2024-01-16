Weight Loss Influencer Mila De Jesus Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest: REPORT

Weight loss influencer Mila De Jesus died Friday of suspected cardiac arrest at the age of 35.

De Jesus was a native of Brazil and lived in Boston. She was a newlywed who now leaves behind her husband of four months, George Kowszik, as well as four children from a previous marriage, according to the New York Post. Her daughter penned a heartfelt note confirming her death and posted it to De Jesus’ personal Instagram page. “I, Anna Clara, am posting this condolence note. We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother,” she wrote.

“We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us Thank you ❤️” Anna Clara said.

De Jesus rose to fame after documenting her dramatic weight loss, six years before she passed away. She underwent a surgical procedure to shed the extra pounds. She commented on her weight loss achievements in a message posted to Instagram in November, by sharing before and after photographs of her body.

“Six years since a decision that changed my life in various aspects,” she wrote. “On one side, the 22-year-old Mila, and on the other, the 35-year-old Mila,” she wrote next to the two images.

De Jesus also rose to fame by populating her Instagram page with images of her fit physique. She also had an impressive fan following on YouTube, where she shared a series of makeup tutorials and educated fans on the tricks and secrets of makeup application.

The social media influencer shared her psoriasis diagnosis with fans just a few months before she passed away, and posted images of her struggle with the condition.

“It’s been three months dealing with this situation, 80% of my body is affected,” she wrote to her Instagram in October.

“Juggling doctors, medications, ointments, and taking a deep breath,” she said.

Fans, friends and followers have taken to social media to pay tribute to the influencer by posting loving messages.

The reason her death was suspected of being caused by cardiac arrest, although the influencer’s exact cause of death is reportedly pending further investigation. (RELATED: Famous Influencer Maria Sofia Valim Dies At 19 After Liver Transplant)

This story continues to unfold.