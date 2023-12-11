Famous Influencer Maria Sofia Valim Dies At 19 After Liver Transplant

Famous Brazilian influencer Maria Sofia Valim died at the age of 19 from complications days after undergoing an urgent liver transplant procedure, People reported.

Her father, Vitor Valim, the mayor of the Brazilian municipality of Caucaia, announced her death on Instagram Saturday. “It is with the deepest pain and sadness that I inform everyone of the passing of my beloved daughter Sofia,” he said. “Unfortunately, her body did not survive,” he wrote to social media, according to People.

Vitor shared messages of gratitude to those who have shown their support during this difficult time.

“I thank everyone for the prayers and affection dedicated to me and my family in this moment of extreme suffering,” he said.

“I would like to ask for everyone’s understanding at this time of so much pain. Wake and burial ceremonies will be limited to family only.”

News of Maria’s death came just two days after her father shared that she had received a donor match and had undergone a successful transplant surgery. The message was one of promise and hope for a brighter future.

“After following the legal procedures and joining the liver transplant queue, Sofia was able to find a donor due to the urgency of her case,” her father wrote. Then things took a turn for the worse, according to People.

“This morning a compatible donor was found and the surgery was carried out successfully. However, the next 48 hours will still be observation so that we can know if Sofia’s body will accept the new organ,” he wrote.

Prior to her passing, Maria was all smiles as she shared a photo of herself attending Taylor Swift’s concert. (RELATED: Famous Health Influencer Adriana Thyssen Dies At 49)

Fans and friends are sharing condolences and paying tribute to the young influencer on social media. She is being remembered as a bright and happy young lady that aspired to one day pursue a career in the legal field.