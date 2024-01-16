Republican Rep Wesley Hunt Calls Joy Reid ‘Intellectually Lazy,’ Pushes Back On ‘White State’ Comments

Texas Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid, Tuesday, on Fox News, calling her “intellectually lazy” over her comments prior to the Iowa caucus.

Hunt appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the push back from some media hosts on Trump’s recent victory in the Iowa caucus. Fox host Laura Ingraham asked the Texas representative his thoughts on Reid’s comments in which she claimed Iowa was a “hyper Evangelical white state,” alluding to that being the reason why voters would support Trump.

The Texas representative pushed back on Reid’s comments calling her “intellectually lazy,” while pointing out he is descended from slaves. (RELATED: Watch This Year’s Worst Moments Of MSNBC)

“That is absolutely, intellectually, lazy. And as somebody that is a direct descendant of [a] slave — my great great grandfather was born [on] a plantation — and here I am standing before you today, in lowa, caucusing for President Trump and you’re going to try to call me racist?” Hunt questioned.

Hunt additionally pointed out the unnecessary need of pointing out race, highlighting “American ideals” that he shares with voters which aren’t based on “race, religion, color or creed.” (RELATED: ‘They Are Pushing Trump’: Maddow Melts Down Over Trump’s Victory In Iowa, Blames Results On ‘Radicalized’ Republicans)

“And by the way, that was a majority white crowd — I could really care less of what they look like. We shared American ideals. We want our country back. We want a secure border. We want our economy back. We want to be able to live without hyperinflation. That is it. And those issues have no race, religion, color or creed,” Hunt stated.

“And whenever you — you dog whistle in that way, and just assume that ‘every Republican is racist,’ what are you going to say to somebody like me that will not only get elected this year, but as long as I want to run in this seat, I know that I’ll have the support of the people of [Texas] District 38 and they don’t care how I look.”

Hunt joined former President Donald Trump on Monday night by caucusing for him. However, during his speech, a heckler interrupted the Texas representative by calling him a “racist” for supporting Trump. Following the incident, Hunt posted on social media that the former president doesn’t judge him based on skin color, but instead by the content of his character.