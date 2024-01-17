GOP Senate Candidate Says He And Fetterman Could Be ‘Good Allies’

Dave McCormick, a Republican senatorial candidate, told The Daily Wire he and Democratic Pennsylvanian Sen. John Fetterman “could potentially be good allies” Wednesday.

McCormick is the current frontrunner to be the Republican senatorial nominee against current incumbent Democratic Pennsylvanian Sen. Bob Casey Jr., The Daily Wire reported. (RELATED: ‘I’ll Endorse Our Nominee’: David McCormick Won’t Back Trump In Primary)

Read his full interview with reporter @KassyDillon: https://t.co/Ast1PMjzeZ — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 17, 2024

“If I’m fortunate enough to be elected and Senator Fetterman continues to have the position that he’s had, I’d welcome the opportunity to work with him on Israel,” McCormick told the outlet.

He also reportedly said he thought he could reach agreement with Sen. Fetterman on the southern border crisis and the need for Sen. Bob Menendez to be expelled from the U.S. Senate due to bribery allegations.

When it came to those three issues, McCormick told the outlet he thought “John Fetterman has had moral clarity and I admire that and I’ve said that publicly.”

Sen. Fetterman has been a vocal supporter of Israel during the Hamas-Israel war. He maintained that Hamas ought to be condemned back in Dec. in front of pro-Palestinian protestors. Fetterman also waved an Israeli flag outside a similar protest back in Nov.

“It’s truly disturbing that Members of Congress rushed to blame Israel for the hospital tragedy in Gaza,” the Senator also tweeted back in Oct. 18 in criticism of fellow Democrats. “Who would take the word of a group that just massacred innocent Israeli civilians over our key ally?”

McCormick said Sen. Casey Jr. was an appeaser of Iran and a person without “moral clarity,” The Daily Wire reported.