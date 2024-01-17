Dead Dog’s Guinness World Records Title Suspended As Fraud Investigation Continues: REPORT

Portuguese mastiff Bobi, named the world’s oldest living dog and oldest dog ever, has had his title temporarily suspended by Guinness World Records amid mounting doubts of his true age, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

After Bobi died at 31 years and 165 days in October 2023, questions of his authenticity began arising. Some alleged photographs of Bobi in the 1990s showed a dog with lighter fur on his paws, The Guardian reported. Others alleged Bobi was both purebred and overweight, the latter of which typically shortens the dog’s lifespan, according to Euronews. Guinness World Records has told the AP via email the organization had suspended the dog’s title during the investigation and placed a pause on all consideration for other candidates.

Most of all, many had trouble believing a dog could live to be 31, which approximates to 200 human years of age, according to The Guardian Bobi was a breed that typically lives to around 12-14 years of age, a Rafeiro do Alentejo, according to Guinness World Records. (RELATED: ‘Completely Implausible’: Vets Question Whether Record-Breaking Dog Actually Lived To 31 Years Old)

When Bobi died at the age of 31, the world mourned the ‘world’s oldest dog’. But now the Guinness World Records are investigating whether we were all lied to about his age. pic.twitter.com/KynAfTGJlM — The Project (@theprojecttv) January 17, 2024

His registration in the national pet database is based on the information provided by his owner, Leonel Costa, according to The Guardian. Genetic testing can’t satisfactorily prove Bobi’s age, but only confirm he was very old, the outlet reported.

“Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence, and no concrete evidence has been provided to prove his age,” Danny Chambers, veterinarian and Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons council member, told The Guardian. “We are a science-based profession, so for the Guinness Book of Records to maintain their credibility and authority in the eyes of the veterinary profession, they really need to publish some irrefutable evidence.”

Costa, meanwhile, maintains his claim of Bobi’s age, attributing his dog’s good health to eating human food, according to The Guardian. He also claims the dog was never leashed and lived in the country, Euronews reported.

Guinness World Records reportedly said Bobi’s review should take three months to complete at most