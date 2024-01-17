Lebanese Soccer Star’s Insane Flying Face Kick Somehow Doesn’t Get A Red Card

Lebanon’s Khalil Khamis kicked China’s Dai Wai Tsun in the face while attempting to clear a kick during an Asia Cup game on Wednesday, video posted to Reddit shows.

Despite the video assistant referees (VAR) reviewing the play, no disciplinary action was taken against Khamis for the egregious kick.

Khamis protested his innocence while Tsun’s Chinese teammates called for a penalty, according to the Daily Mail.

Video shows the Lebanese center back going up for a clear kick, but after Dai Wen Tsun got to the ball first his face was the only object left for Khamis to boot.

While no red card was given, referees did determine that a Lebanese player was offsides before Khamis cleared the ball. (RELATED: Gloria! Gloria!: Former Barcelona Teammate Luis Suárez Joins Lionel Messi At Inter Miami)

The game ended in a 0-0 tie with both teams’ hopes for advancement taking a hit. China will face Qatar next as the Gulf state’s team comes off a 1-0 victory over Tajikistan, according to CT Insider.

Seriously though how was that kick not at least a yellow card? Even if it was an accident, Khamis literally donkey kicked the dude in the face. You can’t reward that behavior by allowing him to just continue playing.

The kick reminds me of the Antonio Brown video of him flying through the air and kicking Cleveland Browns punter Spencer Lanning in the face in 2014.

Brown at least received a 15-yard penalty for the kick at the time, along with an $8,200 fine.