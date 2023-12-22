Gloria! Gloria! The MLS Cup is coming to the Trey next year!

Luis Suárez, a Uruguayan striker and former Barcelona teammate 0f Lionel Messi’s [i edited this clause. it should be teammate of, not teammate with], is transferring from Grêmio (Brazil) to Inter Miami to reunite with the G.O.A.T., according to an announcement Friday from the South Florida MLS franchise.

Currently 36 years old, Suárez joined Grêmio last season, playing a total of 53 matches for the team and scoring 26 goals in all competitions. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel Gives Absolutely Amazing Speech (One Of The Best You’ll Ever Hear))

Racking up 17 goals in the league, Suárez helped lead the club to a second-place finish in Brazil’s Serie A, winning the Golden Ball, which is awarded to the division’s best player.

Now with Inter Miami, Suárez inked a one-year deal with the Messi-led franchise, taking him through the close of the 2024 campaign.

Ending the two-year contract he had with Grêmio, Suárez’s transfer to Miami reunited him with not just Messi, but other former Barcelona teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. Spending six seasons (2014-2020) together at the Spanish club, the quartet won four LaLiga championships and one Champions League title.

Oficial: Bienvenido a casa, @LuisSuarez9🏠 We have signed Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez to a contract running through the 2024 Major League Soccer season! Details: https://t.co/SlaFVn0XM0 pic.twitter.com/1mLJs0a78i — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) December 22, 2023

Oh man, the glory is so real! This news really had me blasting “Gloria” (which is Spanish for glory).

God bless Jorge Mas and David Beckham! (Inter Miami co-owners)

They said they were going to bring a dominant team to South Florida, and hot dammit, they did. They literally re-created a Champions League-winning Barcelona squad.

Stand up, Trey-0-5! We have multiple trophies on the way!

[Miami was misspelled in except // Added sports for section in addition to editorial //