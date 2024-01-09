Former NFL Star Antonio Brown Says His ‘Brain Is Crippled By Horniness’

Former standout Steelers receiver Antonio Brown is clearly troubled.

The last time we saw Brown he was doing jumping jacks and streaking shirtless off the field at MetLife Stadium.

The one-time mega star was once known for setting Steelers records and tearing up NFL defenses.

His on-field prowess was so widely recognized that the GOAT Tom Brady vouched for him on two separate occasions, for two separate teams, and brought him onto the 2020-2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where the pair won Super Bowl LV together. (RELATED: REPORT: NFL Teams Believe Tom Brady Wanted To Go Somewhere He Could Play With Antonio Brown)

Today Brown, long banished from the league, is best known for tweeting absolutely flagrant and foul nonsense. The type of nonsense I usually scroll past with a chuckle and nothing more. But this A1 tweet from AB was something I just couldn’t ignore.

His tweet, which took the form of a weird free-verse poem, was as follows:

Severely emotionally Unhinged My brain is crippled By horniness

Severely emotionally Unhinged My brain is crippled By horniness — AB (@AB84) January 9, 2024



The lyricism, the meter, the high poetic diction. Truly a modern-day Chaucer.

In all seriousness, Brown’s brain probably IS crippled. I’m not a doctor so this is obviously not a medical diagnosis, but Brown has repeatedly mentioned the chronic brain disorder known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which has plagued many an NFL star..

He tweeted in August “My CTE acting up Fuck all y’all whoever played on my name.”

My CTE acting up Fuck all y’all whoever played on my name — AB (@AB84) August 28, 2023



While it’s possible Brown is exploiting CTE as an excuse to continue his erratic behavior, some experts have also wondered about his health. (RELATED: Antonio Brown’s Latest Tweet Might Be His Most Unhinged Yet)

“Based on everything we know about CTE today, it is possible that Antonio Brown has CTE, and that CTE is causing his behaviors. But you already knew that,” Dr. Chris Nowinski, CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation wrote in 2022, long before Brown’s Aug. 2023 CTE tweet.

While it may be funny to observe and joke about some of the more comical aspects of Brown’s behavior, I do sincerely hope he can find some help.

Tom Brady, who after publicly vouching for Brown and even letting him live with his family has more reason to be pissed at Brown than anyone, urged us all to regard him with compassion following his exit from Tampa.

If I were friends with AB I would counsel him to take his own advice and “Call God.”