‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ Is Exceptional, And The Most Important Series Of 2023 (REVIEW)

The first two episodes of “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” drop on Sunday, November 5. You have to watch it because it might be the most important series of 2023.

I was a bit nervous going into the first episode of “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.” Having heard the legend of this lawman throughout my own journeys in America, I had very high expectations for how this great man’s life should be translated onto the screen … and Chad Feehan nailed it.

From the opening scene to the sudden close, you’d be hard-pushed to breathe throughout the first episode. The viewer is immediately thrown into the abject horror that helped found this great nation, and the anguish of all those who fought, died, and destroyed themselves for the freedoms we still have today.

I think it’ll be really hard for the mainstream corporate media to turn against this series, as they have with so many of Paramount’s most recent shows. In fact, “Bass Reeves” might bring people together, it’s just that good of a show.

And it’s hard to argue against the historical accuracy of Reeves’ life, and how his tribulations show just how far we’ve come in the century and a half since. I’m not sure who made all the decisions for how the show turned out, but they deserve every award under the sun, and a round of applause for giving us yet another incredible piece of historic storytelling.

This is more than a 5/5 star show. It is the type of thing our children should be shown in school to learn the truth about America’s founding. (RELATED: Watch The Heart-Stopping Tease For ‘Special Ops: Lioness,’ The Next Show From ‘Yellowstone’ Creator)

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” was created, written, and developed for television by Feehan, with help from the show’s leading man, David Oyelowo and “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan, along with a slew of other heavy-hitters in the Paramount/101 Studios/Bosque Ranch crew.