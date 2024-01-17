Sports

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Was Found Unresponsive In His Bathroom After Suspected Overdose, Police Say: REPORT

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was found unresponsive and blue after a suspected overdose in December, police said, according to TMZ Sports.

Irsay was found in his bed cold to the touch, gasping for air and unresponsive, Indiana police said, according to TMZ.

Carmel Police were dispatched to Irsay’s home Dec. 8 at around 4:30 a.m. after somebody found him unconscious and blue on his bathroom floor, according to police documents obtained by TMZ.

Police said they reportedly attempted to wake him, unsuccessfully, with a sternum rub. After, police said they deployed Narcan, to which Irsay “responded slightly,” according to TMZ. (RELATED: ‘We’ll Be Ok’: Buccaneers Head Coach Embarrasses Reporter After Question On Weather)

Police said a caretaker provided a list of medications Irsay was taking, but also added “at this time, it is unknown what Mr. Irsay had ingested prior to our arrival,” according to TMZ.

The Colts owner has a history of drug and alcohol abuse, previously telling HBO Sports he’s battled addiction for years, revealing he had placed himself in rehab. Irsay also told Andrea Kremer he had overdosed before while trying to detox.

The Colts released a statement saying Irsay was recovering from a respiratory illness.