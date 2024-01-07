Just Brutal: Finish To Texas-Colts Game Will Give Tyler Goodson, Gardner Minshew Nightmares For Whole Offseason

Oof, this is such a rough way to lose.

Every now and then in sports, there’s a player who makes a simple mistake at the worst possible time, like a critical game with playoff implications or a postseason game itself. And, as a result, that particular player will become forever connected to that fault: take Bill Buckner as a prime example.

Well, we had a case of this during Saturday’s game between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts as a gargantuan mishap from running back Tyler Goodson led Indy to a heartbreaking 23-19 defeat in their regular season finale. (RELATED: Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields Takes Hilarious Jab At Rival Green Bay Packers Ahead Of Huge Game Between The Two)

The Colts were facing a 4th-and-1 situation with their season on the line as head coach Shane Steichen took running backs Jonathan Taylor and Zack Moss off the gridiron to set up a play for Goodson. Quarterback Gardner Minshew threw a pass a little behind Goodson but was still able to make a catch. In absolutely shocking fashion, however, he dropped it, sending the entire football world into a frenzy.

About a minute later in the game, the Indianapolis Colts were eliminated from the playoffs. Ouch.

WATCH:

TYLER GOODSON DROPS IT ON 4TH DOWN 🤯

pic.twitter.com/wuKHiXaQDp — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 7, 2024

It’s crazy … this sent such a bombshell across the NFL community that “HE DROPPED IT!” was the top trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) immediately after it happened. I personally got a nice little chuckle out of it.

But with that being said, I feel for Minshew and particularly Goodson. It’s gonna be a long offseason.