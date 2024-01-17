‘I Ain’t The One’: Russell Westbrook Comes Face-To-Face With T’Wolves Fan After Callin’ His A** Out In True G Fashion

Russell Westbrook has me so giddy right now — I love this guy!

A spicy video making the rounds of Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook shows the superstar calling out a fan who was chirping at him, and to his credit, the fan was brave enough to step up to him. However, Westbrook clearly showed that he “ain’t the one.”

Westbrook and the Clippers squared off Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, cashing me out for an incredible amount of money (which is why I’m so giddy), and helping Los Angeles get the 128-117 win. (RELATED: It’s Official: Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Is Currently Working On A Country Music Album)

However, it’s the past that has people talking about Westbrook (though I got your back, pimp, following that payday), after he had an interesting face-to-face with a Minnesota Timberwolves fan before Sunday’s game.

While warming up, Westbrook heard a fan hitting out at him, and then proceeded to call him out about it and invited him down to the baseline, and like I said, you gotta give the dude some credit because he actually went down — which then led to a face-to-face meeting between the point guard and fan.

And boy, was it entertaining … from both sides:

RUSS IS NOT THE ONE 😤 (via nagashiajackson/TT) pic.twitter.com/D079bEAn6h — Overtime (@overtime) January 15, 2024

I see there’s people out there criticizing Russ for this, but after tonight, I have nothing negative to say about this man.

Not only did I have him in a straight bet, but I had him in a two-leg parlay as well, and my boy cashed them both out for a nice little profit — and did so by .5 to make it even better. I had him hitting the over at 10.5 points, he scored 11.

So yeah, as far as I’m concerned, Westbrook can call out whoever the hell he wants as long as he keeps cashing me out.