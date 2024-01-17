Editorial

It’s Official: Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Is Currently Working On A Country Music Album

And you better believe I’ll be one of the first people buying it — if not the first.

From flashing his teammates during NBA Finals press conferences to showing up to Media Day dressed as an emo kid, it’s clear that Miami Heat small forward Jimmy Butler loves the shock factor. Take his most recent stunt for example: making a country music album.

And don’t get it twisted, this isn’t just some playlist from SoundCloud or tune snippets that he’s creating, this is a 100% album that will consist of 60 original country music songs. Butler gave confirmation that the project is currently in the works while being interviewed by The Guardian. (RELATED: What The…? Fan Kicked Out Of Los Angeles Lakers Game After Weirding Out LeBron James)

At this point, Butler is already a legend in terms of achievements, leading the Miami Heat to two appearances in the NBA Finals, founding his own coffee company and being selected as an All-Star six times.

But now my man can add a country music album to the list, so dope.

Now I’m sure that Jimmy is gonna go all in when it comes to authentic country music, but I hope he also gives us some “country rap tunes” like the legendary UGK.

What about a country rap ballad like Nelly and Tim McGraw?

Man … I can just imagine how great of an album this is gonna be.