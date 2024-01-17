New Sonar Mapping Study Unveils Details About Our Ancestor’s Ancient ‘Lost Continent’

A study published in late December revealed an area that may be the lost civilization of Atlantis and could have hosted more than 500,000 of our ancestors.

Scientists used sonar mapping to determine that a huge portion of land disappeared under the Pacific Ocean, separating Australia from New Guinea and Tasmania some 9,000 to 70,000 years ago, according to a study published in Quaternary Science Reviews. This lost continent, known as Sahul, may have been home to more than 500,000 of our ancestors.

“We’re talking about a landscape that’s quite submerged, over 100 meters [330 feet] below sea level today,” lead author Kasih Norman told Live Science. “There’s been an underlying assumption in Australia that our continental margins were probably unproductive and weren’t really used by people, despite the fact that we have evidence from many parts of the world that people were definitely out on these continental shelves in the past.” (RELATED: Joe Rogan And Taylor Sheridan Bro Out On How Big Archaeology Is Hiding Our History, And It Spells Doom)

The location is colloquially known as the Australian “Atlantis,” and went through various stages of sea-level drops and rises. These climatological fluctuations were completely natural, and couldn’t be mitigated by our ancient ancestors’ use of electric vehicles, because they didn’t exist back then and EVs don’t influence the weather, you idiots.

These changes in sea level also destroyed the ancient European landmass known as Doggerland, where we know ancient villages were settled before the waters rose again. And there’s plenty of other evidence of our long-lost relatives building cities well into what is now the sea bed, suggesting we may have lost more of our knowledge to the oceans of Earth than we’ll ever really recover. (RELATED: 1.2 Million-Year-Old Factory Found, Run By Mystery Human Species: Study)

Personally, I think the best contender for the real Atlantis is the Richat Structure in Mauritania. Also known as the “Eye of the Sahara,” not only is it in a physical location similar to that described by Greek philosopher Plato, but it matches the geological description Plato provided. Oh, and it just so happens to be referenced on ancient maps.

If you’d like to learn more, check out this epic conversation podcaster Joe Rogan had with one of my favorite humans ever, veteran and researcher Jimmy Corsetti.

But the man doing most of the work in redefining our understanding of ancient humans is Graham Hancock. Thanks to his help, many archaeological sites that rewrite the human story are garnering huge publicity, helping us better understand who we are, where we come from and how our civilizations have collapsed throughout history.

Hopefully, one day, the actual field of Big Archaeology will start doing this type of research themselves, so we can avoid the cataclysms that doomed our ancient relatives.