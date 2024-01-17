Joy Behar Tells Kamala Harris To Her Face Why Many Democrats Are Frustrated With Biden Campaign

“The View” co-host Joy Behar explained to Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday why many prominent Democrats are frustrated with President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

High-level Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, have criticized the Biden campaign over its approach to the likely rematch with President Donald Trump, expressing concerns about Biden’s ability to win.

Behar did not shy away from sharing these worries with Harris during her appearance on the program.

“Let’s talk a little bit about how you’re going to go after the other side, because some heavy hitting Democrats are sounding the alarm behind closed doors,” Behar told Harris. “President Obama has reportedly said the Biden campaign is too complacent when it comes to Trump. Representative Jim Clyburn has said the campaign isn’t breaking through the MAGA wall. Michelle Obama says she’s terrified, as we are are about the potential outcome of the election.”

“Now, are you scared? … What could happen if Trump ever became — God forbid — president again, and what are you going to do to stop the crazies?” she asked the vice president.

Harris responded that she is “scared as heck” of Trump being re-elected and that everyone should feel the same.



“I am scared as heck, which is why I’m traveling our country,” the vice president responded. “You know, there’s an old saying that there are only two ways to run for office, either without an opponent or scared. So on all of those points, yes, we should all be scared.”

“But as we know — and certainly, this is a table of very powerful women — we don’t run away from something when we’re scared. We fight back against it, right? So many of us know when we are scared for the future of our children, do we then stay in bed with the covers over our head?” she continued. “No, we can’t. We cannot. And this is where this election requires, rightly, that President Biden and I and all of us who are part of this administration, we gotta earn re-election.”

Democrats have grown increasingly worried in recent months as Trump has risen in the polls in key swing states. Polls show Trump leading Biden in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, while Biden’s approval has plummeted. (RELATED: ‘Don’t Give Me That!’: Chris Christie Pushes Back As ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Gang Up On Him)

“I am concerned,” Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal told the Washington Post in November. “I was concerned before these numbers. I am concerned by the inexplicable credibility that Donald Trump seems to have despite all of the indictments, the lies, the incredible wrongdoing.”

A growing number of Democrats have even called on Biden not to run for re-election given his age and negative polling. CNN’s David Axelrod suggested that it may not be “wise” for Biden to remain in the race, and Democratic Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal said Biden’s 2024 campaign “is in great trouble.”