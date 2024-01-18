15 Fans Hospitalized While Watching Icy Dolphins-Chiefs Game: REPORT

This is insane … but not really shocking.

As we all know, the AFC Wild Card Round game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs was absolutely freezing. Well, we have some interesting developments from that Ice Bowl, and that’s the fact that 15 fans were hospitalized — due to symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia — while watching the game at Arrowhead Stadium.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Fire Department said they managed 69 calls at Arrowhead that were related to hypothermia, according to FOX 4 KC. (RELATED: It’s Official: Dallas Cowboys Have Decided To Retain Head Coach Mike McCarthy For 2024 Season)

15 of those people were sent to a hospital to be treated — seven for hypothermia, three for frostbite.

And it’s easy to understand why when you examine the history of the NFL. The game was the fourth-coldest ever, and in terms of Arrowhead Stadium, it was the No. 1 coldest game of them all.

The temperature was placed around negative four degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff, with the wind chill shooting it all the way down to negative 30 degrees.

15 people were hospitalized for hypothermia and frostbite during the Dolphins-Chiefs wild card game. 😮 pic.twitter.com/36OtFK7RJe — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) January 17, 2024

I see some people out there saying, “See?! New York was right! This is why we shouldn’t play in cold and snowy weather! UNSAFE! UNSAFE!”

Screw that, this is exactly what you want to see in your football games, weather so cold that it’s making everybody have ice on their mustaches (including you women out there, don’t lie)…

Andy Reid frozen mustache update: pic.twitter.com/ipkzpwKcoo — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024

…and rapping Gucci Mane at the same damn time.

ICY! SO ICY! … sounds like fun, just view the hospital visit like a trip to the zoo.