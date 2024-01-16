How Two NFL Superstar Brothers Are So Different: One An All-American Legend, The Other A Clout-Chasing Pop Star

With Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce reportedly announcing his retirement to his team Monday night, his brother Travis is now the last Kelce standing.

The pair are super close. They attended the same college in the University of Cincinnati and they host a popular podcast together. Travis says he wears 87 as an homage to Jason, who was born in 1987.

Jason also often vouched for Travis, who was allegedly considered somewhat of a headcase very early in his career, as he was suspended for a season in Cincinnati for smoking marijuana. The elder Kelce put in a good word with his former and Travis’ current coach, Andy Reid, apparently encouraging Reid to select Travis in the 2013 NFL Draft.

So how the hell did they end up so different?

One of these guys was a finalist for sexiest man alive and the other is dating Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/kpVinqD4fD — Zach Blandford (@zachblandford) November 12, 2023

Jason is a center, arguably the position in the NFL that requires the most work while offering the smallest spotlight. Travis is a flashy pass-catching tight end, who even before his Taylor Swift era, was no stranger to the limelight. (RELATED: Jason Kelce Announces Retirement After Philadelphia Eagles’ End-Of-Season Collapse: REPORT)

Jason is 2 inches shorter and 30 pounds heavier with a big burly beard and a stocky offensive lineman’s body. Compare that to Travis, who rocks a sleek, stylish look with a super-trimmed beard and an always-tight fade and can often be seen sporting glimmering diamond earrings.

The pair are a fascinating case study on the concept of nature vs. nurture. You can even hear it in the way they talk.

The Ohio natives were born two years apart and attended the same high school. Yet, if you listen to them speak, one sounds like he was raised on a farm in the back country and the other like he grew up on the mean streets of the inner city.

One Twitter user hilariously poked fun at this concept, tweeting, “Why does Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce sound so different like one is cosplaying a black ethnic person? Is Travis the Chet Hanks of the family?”

Why does Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce sound so different like one is cosplaying a black ethnic person? Is Travis the Chet Hanks of the family? — JANEE RAE💋 (@Still_Bourgeois) February 13, 2023

The pair also take markedly different approaches to their off-the-field careers. While they’ve both made some nice money in endorsement deals, Jason’s have been significantly lower profile. With deals with brands like Old Spice and Dial Soap, Jason seemingly chooses to play up his likeability and the general zaniness he displayed in the now-infamous Mummer’s costume Super Bowl parade speech.

Jason wanted to be “prudent with his personal brand even though he could parlay his local identity as a beer-chugging, truth-telling, tough-minded teddy bear into any number of get-rich-quick schemes,” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Travis, meanwhile, has become the poster boy for Pfizer, Bud Light, Experian, State Farm and a ton of other brands, leveraging his fame and notoriety in a massively concentrated publicity campaign. He’s been so heavily plastered into the culture that even his own agents have wondered aloud if he’s been overexposed.

Years prior, Kelce was featured in an eponymous reality television show, “Catching Kelce,” where the pass-catcher dated women from various states in an apparent attempt to find his soulmate.

The strategy of making Travis the Kim Kardashian of the NFL and intensifying his fame outside of the game takes away from how legendary of a player he is.

The one thing the pair do have in common is that they’re both widely recognized for being a top-three player at their position, if not higher. Travis is arguably the best tight end of all time, Jason is arguably the best center of all time.

Yet, still, Travis’s clout chasing antics has taken away attention from him being the tight end GOAT; he’s more so Mr. Pfizer and Taylor’s boyfriend to many.

Jason goes out as one of the most respected linemen to ever do it.

Jason retires and heads home to his supportive wife, three daughters and two dogs.

I can honestly say I believe we just lost the better Kelce today.