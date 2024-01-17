It’s Official: Dallas Cowboys Have Decided To Retain Head Coach Mike McCarthy For 2024 Season

Mike McCarthy has been blessed with another season in Jerry World — courtesy of Lord Jones.

The skipper will be returning to the Dallas Cowboys as their head coach for the 2024 season, according to a Wednesday night report from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.

Three days following the Cowboys getting bounced from the NFL Playoffs after a disastrous 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round, McCarthy and his staffers were holding exit interviews with members of the team. However, we now know that McCarthy will be staying put, at least for the 2024 campaign — the final year on his current deal.

As the head coach of the ‘Boys, McCarthy has put up a 42-25 record, which features three consecutive 12-victory seasons that include two NFC East championships. But in the postseason, his success is quite the opposite, recording a 1-3 record and becoming the sixth straight Cowboys head coach unable to advance Dallas beyond the Divisional Round.