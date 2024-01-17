It’s Official: Dallas Cowboys Have Decided To Retain Head Coach Mike McCarthy For 2024 Season

Mike McCarthy has been blessed with another season in Jerry World — courtesy of Lord Jones.
The skipper will be returning to the Dallas Cowboys as their head coach for the 2024 season, according to a Wednesday night report from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
Three days following the Cowboys getting bounced from the NFL Playoffs after a disastrous 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round, McCarthy and his staffers were holding exit interviews with members of the team. However, we now know that McCarthy will be staying put, at least for the 2024 campaign — the final year on his current deal.
As the head coach of the ‘Boys, McCarthy has put up a 42-25 record, which features three consecutive 12-victory seasons that include two NFC East championships. But in the postseason, his success is quite the opposite, recording a 1-3 record and becoming the sixth straight Cowboys head coach unable to advance Dallas beyond the Divisional Round.
This just in: Dallas is not making a head-coaching change and Cowboys’ HC Mike McCarthy is returning for the 2024 season, per sources. pic.twitter.com/GHMJuqdxaT
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2024
This has gotta be bittersweet for Mike McCarthy.
Yeah, he’s got another season as the head coach of the Cowboys, but it’s also his last chance to do something in Dallas and to keep his job. Talk about pressure.
And disappointment for me … I was personally hoping to see Bill Belichick coach the Cowboys, you know that whole thing would have been sexy. (RELATED: Truly Shameful: NBC Cuts Out Houston Texans’ CJ Stroud Praising Jesus)
But the good news is: Now we can turn our attention to that whole saga. Where will Bill go?