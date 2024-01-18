Francisco Vilorio Will Use First Check To Build Church In Dominican Republic

The New York Yankees’ latest international prospect, Francisco Vilorio, just signed a $1.7 million contract and said the first thing he’ll do with it is build a church in his native Dominican Republic, according to MLB Insider Héctor Gómez.

The 17-year-old outfield prospect has vowed that with his new money, he will fulfill a promise he made to his community.

“OF prospect Francisco Vilorio, signed by the New York Yankees with a $1.7 million signing bonus, says the first thing he will do is build a church to fulfill a promise made to his hometown in DR,” Gómez tweeted.

That’s awesome. Most 17-year-olds would be focused on buying a car or a house or some flashy jewelry. Not Vilorio. This gem of a human is taking his bonus and putting it to some philanthropic use.

The teen is the number 15 ranked international prospect of this current class, according to the Bronx Wire. (RELATED: ‘Shut The F*ck Up’: Yankees Legend Slams Woke Culture, Liberal Broadcaster)

He profiles as a plus hitter and outfielder with above average speed, power and contact.

The $1.7 million the Yankees gave him represents a huge chunk of their available $4.6 million international bonus pool money. They have a smaller pool than usual because they signed pitcher Carlos Rodon, who rejected a qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants, according to the New York Post.

Though it will likely be four or five years until he even sniffs the big leagues, I for one will be rooting for him all the way, despite his place on my Mets’ crosstown rival, the Yankees.