Yankees Legend Slams Woke Culture, Tells Liberal Broadcaster To ‘Shut The F*ck Up’

Legendary Yankees pitcher David Wells lambasted woke culture and corporations promoting it during Saturday’s Yankees Old Timers’ Day.

During the celebration, commemorating Wells’ 1998 Yankees and their World Series win, Wells covered up the Nike symbol on his Yankees uniform with tape, saying if he was playing today he would cut the logo off of his jersey entirely, according to The Athletic.

“I hate Nike! They’re woke!” the former lefty hurler exclaimed, per The Athletic.

Wells also trashed Bud Light and their affiliation with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. He said he would never drink Bud Light again, The Athletic reported.

Some took exception to this statement, including fired MSNBC and ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann.

Olbermann disputed the notion that Wells’ wouldn’t drink Bud Light on X (formerly Twitter). “Bullshit,” Olbermann tweeted. “[Wells] would drink wood alcohol. Another fucking fraud,” he tweeted Saturday night.

Wells responded minutes later. “Keith shut the fuck up,” the three-time All Star tweeted. “Just because you never played the game and all you did was work for ESPN and talk shit on all of us players because you have a degree in journalism makes you an expert on putting athletes down. And that’s if you even have a degree. Stick to your politics,” Wells concluded. (RELATED: Video Shows Superstar Slugger Become Fastest MLB Player To Reach Historic Benchmark)

Olbermann did not publicly respond to Wells by the time of publication.

Wells won the 1998 World Series with the Yankees, but will perhaps be best remembered for throwing a perfect game against the Twins that year. His teammates hoisted the hefty lefty above their shoulders afterwards, creating an iconic image which is now synonymous with Yankees success.