Video Shows Chaos Erupting As Tekashi 6ix9ine Is Arrested In Dominican Republic

Police arrested famous rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine in the Dominican Republic on Sunday night for allegedly assaulting music producers from the region.

A video of the rapper being taken into police custody is gaining traction online. The video shows fans screaming loudly and swarming the star as police escort him to the local jail. Tekashi and a handful of other men allegedly physically assaulted music producers from the region after discovering they had spent time with Tekashi’s new girlfriend, Yailin, according to TMZ.

The moment 6ix9ine arrived to jail in the DR. pic.twitter.com/eFFJ3jDf3L — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) October 16, 2023

Sources close to the situation said Yailin was inside the recording studio when Tekashi 6ix9ine and his crew dropped in. The rapper was allegedly furious over the fact that the producers were there alone with Yailin, and the assault occurred.

Police from the Dominican Republic said an arrest warrant was issued for the rapper’s arrest from La Vega Prosecutor Aura Luv Garcia, who was the main contact during the investigation, according to TMZ.

Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly attempted to flee the country shortly after the incident unfolded, but his efforts were thwarted. The charter company he contracted reportedly followed their protocol of checking in with immigration to ensure there were no outstanding warrants and discovered their passenger was wanted by the police.

Law enforcement officials said the star was located at the Hotel Balcones del Atlántico in Sánchez, in the province of Samaná, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Arrests Made In Vicious Beating Of Tekashi 6ix9ine)

The last reports indicate the rapper remains in custody at this time, and it is not immediately clear if he will be granted bail. The exact charges he is facing have not been publicly revealed at this time.