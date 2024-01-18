Depopulation Could Hollow Out Thousands Of US Cities In Coming Decades, Study Finds

A study published in January found that nearly half of America’s 30,000 cities will face depopulation in the coming years, with some turning into “ghost towns” by the year 2100.

While history has shown that younger people typically move out of rural areas to seek opportunities in cities, things have really changed in this trend, according to a study published in the journal Nature. Apparently, places like Hawaii and Washington D.C. are unlikely to lose people, whereas cities like Detroit, Cleveland and St. Louis definitely will.

I wonder why? Could it have something to do with the skyrocketing rates of violent crime and the blatant corruption of politicians that’s forcing people to flee? (Yes).

Apparently, a decline in city-dwelling populations is going to “bring unprecedented challenges, possibly leading to disruptions in basic services like transit, clean water, electricity and internet access,” according to the researchers, which proves they don’t have a freaking clue what they’re talking about. Every city has had more than enough time and money to shore up infrastructure, and it is the leader’s problem if this hasn’t been done. Not the taxpayer.

New study: In part due to climate change, nearly half of US cities face substantial depopulation by 2100. And our economic model for cities is currently 100% based on growth — we have no idea how to shrink cities gracefully/justly. https://t.co/SXDGdPQKHc — David Roberts (@drvolts) January 12, 2024

Getting out of cities is the No. 1 thing you can do for your health today. Not only is it cheaper to live outside of urban areas, but everything is better once you leave the concrete jungle. Throughout history, cities have served as a hub for crime, corruption, disease, stupidity and debilitating physical and mental health issues.

Contrary to popular belief, humans are not gods. We are animals, no different from those who live in the wild. We are not supposed to live in small boxes with tiny windows where we don’t know our neighbors. And if you think living in a city is better than living in the wild, I guarantee future generations of your family, inspired by your stupidity, will be some of the last. (RELATED: STUDY: Burglaries Drop In Areas With High Gun Permits)

Living in symbiosis with the natural world and your neighbors is literally the only way to survive our impending future. And your relationship with the natural world will further mitigate the atrocities being shoved down our necks by a group of ugly, unelected slug people who think you need an electric car more than you need a stable food supply chain.

The real question is: Why the heck would anyone want to live in a city when they’re absolutely disgusting right now? And who is going to fix the filth before these places become ghost towns?