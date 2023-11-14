Gavin Newsom’s California In Flames Over His Total Inability To Control Crime

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday a major fire that cut off one of Los Angeles’ freeways was arson. It is just the latest horror from his total inability to control crime.

An enormous fire broke out under LA’s I-10 freeway near Downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, cutting off one of the city’s biggest arteries. Stretches of the road were closed in both directions as massive flames shot into the sky, causing extensive damage to infrastructure.

Beneath the freeway was a wholly out-of-control homeless encampment, despite it being the main roadway between the East LA Connector and Alameda Street.

Materials spanning eight acres (roughly six football fields) were destroyed in what is being called arson, according to Forbes.

A preliminary investigation into the fire showed “there was malice intent. That this fire occurred within the fence line … that it was arson and that it was done and set intentionally,” according to Newsom, who should be used to this kind of behavior from those in his state.

It’s really, truly amazing that Newsom was able to coordinate so much in such a short amount of time (not). The investigation into the arson ended 12 hours early, which was the perfect amount of free hours for Newsom’s office to make that stupid podium banner he’s using instead of doing anything actually meaningful.

The identity of the arsonist is as yet unknown and I’ll be shocked if they figure out who set the fire. (RELATED: Gavin Newsom Admits He’s Oblivious To LA District Attorney’s Work As Public Sounds Alarm On Crime Spike)

The homelessness crisis in California has very little to do with housing. It is actually a mental health crisis, spurred on through factors like drug and alcohol addiction. Criminals have seen a huge boom in their industries as a result of Newsom’s inaction on the homeless crisis.

Human trafficking, child sex trafficking, drug trafficking, arson, violent crime, petty crimes are all on the rise in California because Newsom made most felony-level violent crimes and drug offenses misdemeanors. While the rest of America stares horrified at this act of arson, what you should really be doing is preparing for this level of societal collapse somewhere near you … because this country will become California unless you do something about it.