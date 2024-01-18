Elon Musk Posts Extremely NSFW Image Praising Milei’s Davos Speech

Billionaire Elon Musk posted an extremely not-safe-for-work image Thursday praising Argentina President Javier Milei’s speech in Davos.

Musk’s risqué meme depicts a couple in the throes of intercourse, the woman straddling the man while facing away. The man, however, seems uninterested in the lovemaking and is instead focused on the laptop balanced on his stomach, on which he appears to be watching Milei’s recent speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

“So hot rn,” Musk captioned the post.

So hot rn pic.twitter.com/K4YjoWmS8i — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 18, 2024

Milei blasted socialism during his Wednesday speech, accusing Western leaders of having “abandoned the model of freedom for different versions of what we call collectivism.”

“Today, I’m here to tell you that the Western world is in danger,” Melei warned at the WEF. “And it is in danger because those who are supposed to have to defend the value of the West are co-opted by a vision of the world that inexorably leads to socialism, and thereby to poverty.”

Musk also reposted a version of Melei’s speech translated to English using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which maintained the Argentinian president’s accent, unlike the dubbed version. (RELATED: Argentine Presidential Candidate Tells Tucker Carlson What Advice He’d Give Americans, Donald Trump)

“Better version,” Musk wrote.

Milei, a self-described “anarcho-capitalist,” won Argentina’s presidential election in November and took office the following month. Milei has promised to fix the nation’s rampant inflation by replacing local currency with the American dollar and to eliminate approximately half of the country’s government agencies.

Argentina is currently experiencing its highest rate of inflation in more than three decades, at over 211 percent. Two in five Argentines live in poverty due to worsening economic conditions in the nation, CNBC reported.