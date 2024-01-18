Fox Sports Hires Former St. Louis Cardinals Ace Adam Wainwright As TV Analyst

Former St. Louis Cardinals ace pitcher Adam Wainwright will be joining the Fox Sports booth as an analyst for the upcoming MLB season, the company announced on Twitter.

Waino, who retired following the 2023 season, is an all-time Cardinals legend. The three-time All Star pitched his entire 18 year career for St. Louis, finishing top three in Cy Young voting multiple times. He even managed to collect a Silver Slugger award for best hitting pitcher in 2017.

Welcome Waino! 🤝 FOX Sports adds to its championship-caliber rotation, signing former @Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright as a full-time @MLBONFOX analyst. 📝: https://t.co/TpTRAz6O4b pic.twitter.com/wAcfpBs0iF — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) January 18, 2024

As Wainwright hit the waning years of his career, he began making more frequent appearances as a guest analyst for playoff games. His first stint during the 2021 MLB playoffs was received with an overwhelmingly positive reaction.

“Really cool to hear Adam Wainwright in the booth for this Stros-Sox game. Also very impressed by his work ethic and stamina to just jump into a new job right after pitching more than 210 major-league innings this year,” the Wall Street Journal’s Lindsey Adler tweeted.

Really cool to hear Adam Wainwright in the booth for this Stros-Sox game. Also very impressed by his work ethic and stamina to just jump into a new job right after pitching more than 210 major-league innings this year. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) October 11, 2021

“Does anyone else think Adam Wainwright was a great addition to the FS1 broadcasts? He had such great pitching insight and overall commentary. I hope to see more of him in the booth,” another fan said.

Does anyone else think Adam Wainwright was a great addition to the FS1 broadcasts? He had such great pitching insight and overall commentary. I hope to see more of him in the booth. — SFA has never lost to Duke in men’s basketball (@SanAntonioTim) October 13, 2021

After announcing his retirement, he immediately jumped into the booth to call the divisional round of the 2023 playoffs between the Houston Astros and the eventual World Series champions, the Texas Rangers.

His combination of in-depth baseball knowledge, his warm and lighthearted nature and a self-deprecating sense of humor make him a fantastic addition to any broadcast booth. (RELATED: Buehler? Dodgers Trade Gives Rotation A Hilarious Duo)

I’m looking forward to seeing him spice up the game with his antics and hope to see him picking on his former teammates in 2024.