Video Shows IDF Obliterate Massive Underground Hamas Weapons Facility

A video released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Thursday showcased the destruction of a massive underground Hamas weapons facility that was allegedly used to “transport munitions.”

The IDF referred to the alleged facility as “Hamas’s main rocket and weapon manufacturing industrial zone in the central Gaza Strip,” which is located underneath a major road in the Gaza Strip visited by media reporters, according to The Times of Israel military correspondent Emanuel Fabian. The video highlights the sophisticated material allegedly kept in the facility. (RELATED: Video Shows IDF Detonate Massive Tunnel Connecting North And South Gaza)

Fabian said he visited parts of the facility earlier in January, and also noted that the IDF’s 36th Division, the Yahalom combat engineering unit and the Air Force’s Shaldag unit found “steel workshops, chemical and explosives factories, and storage sites for long-range rockets.”

The IDF says it has completed demolishing Hamas’s main rocket and weapon manufacturing industrial zone in the central Gaza Strip, along with a vast tunnel network beneath it that houses some of the facilities. Parts of the facility were shown to reporters, including yours truly,… pic.twitter.com/KX8m5P3mFK — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) January 18, 2024

The IDF provided an infographic that showcased the large-scale nature of the vast underground complex.

IDF infographic of the sites pic.twitter.com/HGa5IvCbGR — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) January 18, 2024

“The hundreds of kilometers long tunnels were divided into areas and used for the production of rockets, weapons and ammunition, which then were transported throughout Gaza for Hamas operatives use,” the IDF noted about the facility in their tweet.

🔴DISMANTLED: Hamas’ weapons manufacturing industry in the center of Gaza—both above and below ground. The hundreds of kilometers long tunnels were divided into areas and used for the production of rockets, weapons and ammunition, which then were transported throughout Gaza for… pic.twitter.com/QKEf2dML0X — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 18, 2024

The Israel-Hamas War began following Hamas’ assault on southern Israel which took over 200 people captive and murdered 1200 persons. Hamas, aside from storing weapons and fighters in their tunnel systems, also uses them to store their hostages. Bodies of some of the hostages have been found in the tunnel complex by the IDF.