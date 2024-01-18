World

Video Shows IDF Obliterate Massive Underground Hamas Weapons Facility

Screen Shot Of Hamas Weapons Manufacturing Facility

Screenshot/Twitter/@manniefabian

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
A video released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Thursday showcased the destruction of a massive underground Hamas weapons facility that was allegedly used to “transport munitions.”

The IDF referred to the alleged facility as “Hamas’s main rocket and weapon manufacturing industrial zone in the central Gaza Strip,” which is located underneath a major road in the Gaza Strip visited by media reporters, according to The Times of Israel military correspondent Emanuel Fabian. The video highlights the sophisticated material allegedly kept in the facility. (RELATED: Video Shows IDF Detonate Massive Tunnel Connecting North And South Gaza)

Fabian said he visited parts of the facility earlier in January, and also noted that the IDF’s 36th Division, the Yahalom combat engineering unit and the Air Force’s Shaldag unit found “steel workshops, chemical and explosives factories, and storage sites for long-range rockets.”

The IDF provided an infographic that showcased the large-scale nature of the vast underground complex.

“The hundreds of kilometers long tunnels were divided into areas and used for the production of rockets, weapons and ammunition, which then were transported throughout Gaza for Hamas operatives use,” the IDF noted about the facility in their tweet.

The Israel-Hamas War began following Hamas’ assault on southern Israel which took over 200 people captive and murdered 1200 persons. Hamas, aside from storing weapons and fighters in their tunnel systems, also uses them to store their hostages. Bodies of some of the hostages have been found in the tunnel complex by the IDF.