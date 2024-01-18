Justin Amash Forms Exploratory Committee For GOP Senate Run In Michigan

Former Republican Michigan Rep. Justin Amash announced Thursday that he is launching an exploratory committee for a Senate run in Michigan, despite him leaving the GOP in 2019.

Amash released a statement on Twitter, saying he has been urged by several people to run in the Republican primary and that the Senate needs “principled, consistent constitutional conservative.” Amash announced on Independence Day in 2019 that he would be leaving the Republican Party, and criticized the two-party system, saying it has become an “existential threat to American principles.” He also called for other Americans to join him in pushing back against having just two parties.

However, Amash announced he is considering a run in the Republican primary in Michigan.

“I’ve been humbled in recent weeks by the many people who have urged me to run for Senate in Michigan and to do so by joining the Republican primary. They see what I see: contenders for the seat who are uninspired, unserious, and unprepared to tackle the chief impediment to liberty and economic prosperity—an overgrown and abusive government that strives to centralize power and snuff out individualism,” Amash said.

“The people of Michigan and our country deserve better. Today I’m launching the Justin Amash for Senate Exploratory Committee as I consider entering the race,” he continued.

In April of 2020, Amash announced that he launched an exploratory committee for a presidential nomination with the Libertarian Party, hinting he may try to enter the race in full force. (RELATED: Independent Rep. Justin Amash Confirms He Will Not Seek Reelection)

In 2019, North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker called on Amash to leave the House Republican Conference after Amash announced he was leaving the Party. (RELATED: Rep Mark Walker Calls For Amash To Leave Republican Conference)

Walker was the first member of House Republican leadership to call on Amash to leave the conference, saying “we simply ran out of space for his ego,” and that “we should make sure he leaves Conference and his committee.” Amash announced in May of 2019 that he thought the House should begin impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump.