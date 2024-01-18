Kliff Kingsbury Lands Bears Interview All But Guaranteeing Their First Draft Selection, Sources Say: REPORT

Former Arizona Cardinals and Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury interviewed for the Chicago Bears open offensive coordinator position Thursday, sources told ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

Kingsbury spent the last season as a senior offensive analyst for the USC Trojans, working closely with Trojans QB/top NFL draft prospect Caleb Williams.

While there’s been tons of speculation over who the Bears will select with their first overall draft pick, many believe Williams is the slam dunk no brainer choice. Bringing in Kingsbury to call plays would give Williams a comfortability factor in his first year in Chicago.

Kingsbury, who coached Patrick Mahomes in college, called Williams “the single most talented QB at his age,” according to Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd.

Pairing the two may finally give the Bears the offensive explosiveness that has persistently eluded the illustrious franchise throughout their history. (RELATED: ‘We’ll Be Ok’: Buccaneers Head Coach Embarrasses Reporter After Question On Weather)

Established in 1920, the Bears are one of the original two chartered members of the National Football League, according to the team’s website. Their 1985 Super Bowl winning defense is widely regarded as the best D of all time. Yet, with all that history, the Chicago Bears are the only NFL team to never have a 4,000 yard passer, according to YardBarker. That’s insane.

While some believe the Bears should trade the first pick like they did last year, and hold on to incumbent starting QB Justin Fields, I think it’s time to move on. If they can get a second rounder for Fields and build around Williams with a play caller he knows and trusts, this could FINALLY be the guy to make Chicago relevant again.