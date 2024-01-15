Caleb Williams Just Declared For The Draft

Caleb Williams, the University of Southern California’s (USC) massively hyped junior quarterback, announced Monday afternoon he would be declaring for the NFL Draft.

“Since I was 10, all I ever wanted to do was to play football. The journey would be empty without the people who have supported and loved me. I will Fight On forever and rep Hornsdown4Life. I’m ready to do whatever it takes. I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft,” Williams tweeted.

First of all, it’s hilarious how he just randomly threw a shot at Texas for no reason in the middle of his greatest career accomplishment to date. For the uninitiated, “Hornsdown4Life” is a reference to the Texas Longhorns who use a horns down gesture to celebrate on field.

Williams also included a video of deceased Lakers star Kobe Bryant (RIP) explaining his 1996 decision to forego college ball and go straight to the NBA from high school.

Since I was 10, all I ever wanted to do was to play football. The journey would be empty without the people who have supported and loved me. I will Fight On forever and rep Hornsdown4Life. I’m ready to do whatever it takes. I am officially declaring for the NFL Draft. ✌🏽🤘🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/6Ko9cbZ7S5 — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) January 15, 2024

“I wanna learn how to become the best basketball player in the world, and if I’m gonna learn that I want to learn it from the best,” Bryant says in the video. “Kids go to school to be doctors or lawyers or so forth or so on and that’s where they study, that’s the place for them to study. My place to study is from the best,” the Mamba concluded.

Williams will certainly be studying with the best now that he’s declared for the draft. Widely considered to be the favorite to hear his name called with the first overall selection, Williams is the most hyped college prospect since Andrew Luck in 2012, and maybe even since John Elway in 1983.

Though recent weeks have seen some draft analysts dissent and project North Carolina’s Drake Maye or Louisiana State’s Jayden Daniels to be selected first, the vast majority still think it will be Williams, and so do I. (RELATED: Matthew Stafford Appears To Suffer Head Injury, Doesn’t Get Taken Out Of Game)

The big question is, who will take him? The Chicago Bears hold the first pick as the result of an absolute robbery they pulled off last year, trading the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for this year’s first pick and stud wide receiver D.J. Moore. After Carolina finished a league-worst 2-15, the pick they sent to Chicago ended up being first overall.

But Chicago already has a QB, and a pretty good one to boot, in Justin Fields. Chicago faithful are torn over what direction they want their franchise to go in. Many believe they should trade out of the slot again, ride with Fields and select a receiver to give him another weapon.

One Bears fan wrote an open letter to general manager Ryan Poles, imploring him to bring in standout Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

“Dear Poles, trade a few picks down and draft MHJ instead of Caleb Williams. The city wants Fields and mhj is the best prospect in the last 10 years. Caleb Williams will shit the bed worse than my great aunt after taking her Miralax if he comes to Chicago,” the Bears fan tweeted.

Dear Poles, trade a few picks down and draft MHJ instead of Caleb Williams. The city wants Fields and mhj is the best prospect in the last 10 years. Caleb Williams will shit the bed worse than my great aunt after taking her Miralax if he comes to Chicago — AJ Ferkle (@aj_ferkle2) January 8, 2024



Still, others hope for a fresh start with Williams.

“Looking at his performance makes it a no brainer that Ryan Poles has to draft Caleb Williams who is projected as the best prospect in years,” another fan tweeted.