Progressive Billionaire Takes Fellow Liberals To Task For Virtue-Signaling ‘Wokeism’

Palantir Tech CEO Alex Karp slammed fellow elite liberals for their virtue-signaling during a “Squawk Box” interview that aired Thursday.

Karp first discussed his recent trip to Israel, saying he went because public leaders need to stop “parroting” things “we don’t believe when it’s popular and then being silent when it’s a little more controversial.” Karp said the woke movement led people to say things in public that “no one believed they believed in private.” The CEO then slammed the Oct. 7 attack on Israel and Hamas terrorists.

Host Andrew Ross-Sorkin then asked Karp what reaction he received from fellow CEOs about the ad he ran in The New York Times that said the company stands with Israel. Karp said in private most people’s position was in agreement with Karp but that they worried about saying something publicly and offending someone.

“What’s your view about companies that were speaking out on lots of other social issues that I think you don’t think they believe in,” Ross-Sorkin asked.

“The core reason why people who are basically decent, wonderful people in America have basically no trust in the elite is everyone senses that they spoke out on things they actually don’t believe in and they set a precedent. The precedent that they set was ‘I’m gonna speak out about moral causes.’ Okay, now you have a crucial moral cause. You can be against what I’m saying, you can be against standing with Israel you can’t say you don’t have an opinion. You don’t have an opinion on this, you have fallen on your head,” Karp said.



“There are people in corporate America who say ‘Look, I never have an opinion. My opinion is the shareholders.’ I actually am sympathetic with them. But if you spent the last five years lecturing us about all sorts of things that no one believes you believe in private, you can’t just wake up the next day and say ‘Oh I can’t speak about this thing I believe’ or say ‘I have no opinion.’ And it is crazy ridiculous and it undermines the fabric of democracy because no one believes it.” (RELATED: Jamie Dimon Admits Trump Was Right About Key Issues, Warns Liberals Their Shame Tactics Will Backfire)

There has been a weak appetite for accountability among celebrities, elites and so-called human rights organizations to condemn the brutal and deadly Oct. 7 attacks against Israel.

The United Nations Women, a department in the United Nations that describes itself as a “global champion for gender equality,” waited 56 days to condemn Hamas for its attack on Israel that included the brutal rape of women. Celebrity Kylie Jenner immediately deleted a pro-Israel post on Instagram following backlash. The White House has also faced internal backlash for its pro-Israel stance, with dozens of federal employees nearly striking on Tuesday before their plans were derailed by a snowstorm.