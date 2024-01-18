Snoop Dogg’s Young Daughter Suffers ‘Severe Stroke’

Snoop Dogg’s 24-year old daughter suffered a “severe stroke” at the age of 24, according to an Instagram story she shared Thursday.

Cori Broadus, daughter of Snoop Dogg, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., and his wife, Shante Taylor, revealed the news of her traumatic medical emergency on social media. Cori also posted images of herself in a hospital gown, lying in the hospital bed, alongside an emotional caption. “I’m only 24. What did I do in my past to deserve all of this?” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHOC🍫 (@princessbroadus)

She went on to tell fans what she experienced and expressed how she is feeling after such a significant health crisis.

“I had a severe stroke this am,” she wrote “I started breaking down crying when they told me.”

Cori was diagnosed with Lupus at the tender age of six years old, according to Billboard. It is reportedly not yet clear what caused her to have a stroke at this time. However, a lupus diagnosis does carry the potential of increased risk of stroke, according to the Lupus Corner, the outlet reported.

“People with lupus have a higher risk of developing strokes and experiencing lingering neurological effects,” the Lupus Corner wrote on their website.

“A recent study found that 3.1% of Lupus Warriors experienced any type of stroke,” the Lupus Corner continued.

This information was further supported in published findings by the Mayo Clinic.

“If your brain is affected by lupus, you may experience headaches, dizziness, behavior changes, vision problems, and even strokes or seizures,” they said.

Snoop Dogg had not yet addressed his daughter’s condition at the time of this writing.(RELATED: Brian Austin Green Reveals Shocking Health Struggle He Dealt With)

Cori’s current condition and prognosis have not been shared at this time.

This story continues to develop.