Trump Throws Cold Water On Congress’ Potential Ukraine-Border Deal

Former President Donald Trump voiced his opposition Wednesday to a bipartisan congressional deal that ties Ukraine aid to border security funding.

The White House, Senate and House are currently working through negotiations on a deal that could tie foreign aid to Ukraine to a border security package, a move opposed by some lawmakers who feel the two deals should be separated. Trump said Tuesday that there should be no deal unless it includes comprehensive border security that includes “everything” to “shut down the invasion,” which is not likely to be accepted by the Democratically controlled Senate. (RELATED: Democratic Leaders Praise Latest Continuing Resolution)

“I do not think we should do a Border Deal, at all, unless we get EVERYTHING needed to shut down the INVASION of Millions & Millions of people, many from parts unknown, into our once great, but soon to be great again, Country!” Trump said on Truth Social Tuesday. “Also, I have no doubt that our wonderful Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, will only make a deal that is PERFECT ON THE BORDER. Remember, without Strong Borders and Honest Elections, we don’t have a Country!!!”

Johnson talked with Trump about the deal following his meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. Johnson said Wednesday it is still unclear whether a compromise will be reached on a Ukraine-border deal, or whether the two will be split up.

If Johnson compromises with the Senate on a deal, it is likely to upset several Republicans in the House who have threatened to oust Johnson if he does so. Other Republicans in the Senate want to work a deal with Democrats to resolve the matter quickly.

Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

