Videos Show Ice Engulfing Huge Swaths Of America, And The Amish Saving The Day

Unless you’re living in southern Florida, you’ve likely noticed how insanely cold its been since Friday.

While 2024 is definitely off to a cleaner start than 2023’s winter storm nightmares, this year certainly hasn’t been without its fair share of weather-related chaos. From “snownados” to a “polar vortex,” it’s pretty amazing we’ve not seen a massive loss of life. With a nationwide winter storm currently engulfing a majority of the U.S., we thought we’d share some of the most ridiculous, magical, and weird clips of the carnage.

First up: the “Amish Wrecker Service.” A video taken in Ethridge, Tennessee, shows an Amish man getting a trapped SUV out of the snow. How did he do this? Well, the old-fashioned way, of course: With a horse.

Now that’s some horsepower! 🐎An Amish man assisted a driver whose car was trapped in snow by hooking up his horses to pull the SUV out. pic.twitter.com/oyM5uCQdVI — AccuWeather (@accuweather) January 18, 2024

In Michigan City, Indiana, a drone pilot took the most stunning series of videos over Lake Michigan. For a moment, I thought the images were made by artificial intelligence. But I was wrong! This is just how beautiful our little planet can be.

Incredible drone video shows the icy shores of Lake Michigan from Michigan City, Indiana, this week. 🧊🥶 ⁣ pic.twitter.com/5q5qxcMxzb — AccuWeather (@accuweather) January 18, 2024

AccuWeather’s Reed Timmer shared a simply marvelous video of a tornado ripping across a major roadway somewhere in Florida. It’s unclear exactly where the video was taken, as Timmer doesn’t say it’s his and he doesn’t often credit the people who actually take the videos he shares.

Clear slot / RFD arch surging from left to right in this image – I believe looking north at the #tornado in Florida pic.twitter.com/QWLioyR1jZ — Reed Timmer, PhD (@ReedTimmerAccu) January 15, 2024

One of my favorite clips from this month of insane weather came from Elisa Lupu in Chicago. I’ll leave you to make up your own mind on whether this is the most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen, or if you literally hate beauty. (RELATED: Good News! Extreme Weather Is Killing Less People Than Ever Before)

Another brilliant video, shared by meteorologist Colin McCarthy, showed someone “positioned at Donner Summit, California, waiting for another round of heavy snow as an atmospheric river moves in.” It’s videos like this that explain why the Donner Party — and I’m sure so many other settlers — ended up eating each other.

Positioned at Donner Summit, California waiting for another round of heavy snow as an atmospheric river moves in. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/7PLLPKwskl — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) January 13, 2024

It looks like wild weather will continue throughout much of 2024 thanks to an extended El Nino event. So stay safe, stay warm and don’t let the weather ruin the 2024 presidential election. Thanks.