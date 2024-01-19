Faulkner Intrigued After Sean Duffy Highlights Detail That Could Complicate Hunter’s Legal Challenges

Former Wisconsin representative and Fox Business host Sean Duffy highlighted Friday a small detail in the Hunter Biden case that could complicate things for the president’s son.

Hunter agreed to sit for a closed-door deposition before Congress on Feb. 28 after initially defying their request.

Hunter’s friend and financial benefactor Kevin Morris told Congress on Thursday he loaned Hunter the money to “help my friend and client.” Morris admitted he loaned Hunter at least $5 million, according to a press release from House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer. The loans do not need to be repaid until after the presidential election and may ultimately be forgiven, Comer said.

Speaking on The Faulkner Focus, Duffy said the “loans” were really “gifts” disguised as loans to help Hunter avoid taxes, complicating the situation.

“So he admitted a $5 million in loans. It could be up to $7 million. Hunter Biden doesn’t have a job. Hunter Biden doesn’t have income. And this is the game that the Biden’s play. They’ll call it a loan when really it is a gift. And if you get a gift from someone to the tune of $5 or $7 million you have to pay taxes on that. If it’s a loan, you don’t have to pay taxes on it, which is why they call it the loan,” Duffy explained.

“Ahhhh,” Faulkner said. (RELATED: Kevin Morris Got ‘Access’ To Biden White House After Giving Hunter Financial Support, Comer Says)

“It’s a way to get around not having to pay taxes,” Duffy continued. “That’s the scheme. And by the way, the ‘sugar brother’ has made three trips to the White House, also the play that the Biden’s make, which is, ‘Give me money and then you get access.’ That’s what is happening with Morris here, Kevin Morris.”

“That’s critical what you just said,” Faulkner stated, pointing out Morris said he was “helping” Hunter, but that if it’s a gift rather than a loan, Hunter was supposed to pay taxes.

“They are splitting hairs. By the way, Hunter Biden has no income. The sugar brother, Kevin Morris, also bought artwork from Hunter Biden to the tune of $875,000. This is a really murky story,” Duffy said. “You don’t lend money to people that can’t pay it back. Rich people don’t lend $5 or $7 million to people that can’t pay it back. So it begs the question, ‘What are you getting in exchange for the cash that’s given?'”

Morris was also previously identified as the third party responsible for paying roughly $2 million of Hunter’s overdue taxes.