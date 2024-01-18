Kevin Morris Got ‘Access’ To Biden White House After Giving Hunter Financial Support, Comer Says

Hunter Biden’s friend and financial benefactor Kevin Morris got “access” to the Biden White House after financially supporting Hunter, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said Thursday.

Morris has spoken to President Joe Biden and received “access” to the Biden White House after keeping Hunter Biden afloat financially with at least $5 million worth of loans, Comer said in a press release following Morris’ transcribed interview. (RELATED: Hunter Biden And Kevin Morris Set Up Unusual Payment Structure For $875,000 Art Purchase, Testimony shows)

“Shortly after meeting Hunter Biden at a Joe Biden campaign event in 2019, Kevin Morris began paying Hunter Biden’s tax liability to insulate then-presidential candidate Joe Biden from political liability. Kevin Morris admitted he has ‘loaned’ the president’s son at least $5 million. These ‘loans’ don’t have to be repaid until after the next presidential election and the ‘loans’ may ultimately be forgiven,” Comer said.

“Since Kevin Morris has kept President Biden’s son financially afloat, he’s had access to the Biden White House and has spoken to President Biden. This follows a familiar pattern where Hunter Biden’s associates have access to Joe Biden himself. As we continue more interviews this month and the next, we will continue to follow the facts to understand the full scope of President Biden and his family’s corruption,” Comer added.

Morris has donated between $500,000 and $700,000 to Democrats, yet did not receive “access” to the White House until the Biden administration, Comer’s release states. He toured the White House with Hunter Biden and attended a wedding and July 4th picnic at the White House, according to the release.

IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler testified in December before the House Ways and Means Committee and revealed Morris gave an estimated $4.9 million of financial support to Hunter Biden. The IRS agent suggested Morris communicated with Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

“We have a reason to believe that Kevin Morris was on phone calls with the presidential campaign prior to Joe Biden securing the presidency,” Ziegler stated. (RELATED: Prosecutor Ignored Apparent ‘Campaign Finance Criminal Violations’ Flagged By IRS Whistleblower, Memo Shows)

Morris was previously identified as the third party responsible for paying off roughly $2 million of Hunter Biden’s overdue taxes. He is a Hollywood attorney known for his work with the “South Park” creators.

Hunter Biden’s federal tax indictment in California identifies a “personal friend” responsible for giving Hunter Biden over $1 million of financial support in 2020 alone. Biden pleaded not guilty to the tax charges at an arraignment Jan. 11.

Morris sent an email in February 2020 to Hunter Biden’s accountants and attorney warning of the “risk” surrounding his overdue taxes. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Financial Backer Feared Political ‘Risk’ Caused By Delinquent Tax Returns, Docs Show)

READ THE EMAIL:

“Still need to file Monday – we are under considerable risk personally and politically to get the returns in. Sorry for the pressure earlier. Please send the issues list ASAP,” Morris said.

Hunter Biden’s uncle and business partner James Biden thanked him “on behalf of the family” for his financial support, according to a memo of a September 2022 interview of James Biden by federal investigators. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Fixer Is Reportedly Backing Documentary About His Life)

Morris is reportedly helping pay Hunter Biden’s legal bills and pushing him to aggressively fight against his political opponents. Morris also allegedly took on Hunter Biden’s equity stake in Chinese firm BHR, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

Hollywood producer Lanette Phillips introduced Morris to Biden at a campaign event for President Joe Biden in September 2019, Comer’s release says. Morris began giving Hunter Biden money in January 2020 before they signed a written agreement, according to the release.

His financial support for the younger Biden even covered payments to ex-wife Kathleen Buhle and mother of his love child, Lunden Roberts, the release read.

Hunter Biden’s closed-door deposition before congress is scheduled for Feb. 28.