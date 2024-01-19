Kevin Morris Says He Expected Nothing In Return For Giving Millions To Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s friend and financial backer Kevin Morris told lawmakers that he did not give Hunter Biden millions of dollars in order to curry favor with President Joe Biden.

Morris gave testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Thursday, in which he claimed he supported Hunter Biden to help out a friend and did not expect favors from Joe Biden or the Biden administration, according to a copy of his opening statement.

The document was first reported on by Punchbowl News. (RELATED: Kevin Morris Got ‘Access’ To Biden White House After Giving Hunter Financial Support, Comer Says)

READ THE STATEMENT:

“My only goal was and is to help my friend and client. In this country there is no prohibition against helping a friend in need with no ulterior motive,” Morris asserted. “In addition to legal advice and friendship, over the course of the last four years, I have loaned Hunter money to help him through his difficulties. When needed, we each have had attorneys separately advise us on these transactions. I am confident Hunter will repay these loans.”

“I did not and do not have any expectations of receiving anything from Hunter’s father or the Biden administration in exchange for helping Hunter, nor have I asked for anything from President Biden or his administration,” he added.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer issued a readout of Morris’ testimony Thursday and said Morris obtained “access” to the Biden White House because of the financial support he gave to Hunter Biden. (RELATED: Hunter Biden And Kevin Morris Set Up Unusual Payment Structure For $875,000 Art Purchase, Testimony Shows)

“Since Kevin Morris has kept President Biden’s son financially afloat, he’s had access to the Biden White House and has spoken to President Biden. This follows a familiar pattern where Hunter Biden’s associates have access to Joe Biden himself,” the Kentucky Republican said.

Morris’ attorney accused Comer of misrepresenting his client’s statements and called on the Oversight Committee to release the full transcript of Morris’ testimony, Fox News reported. (RELATED: ‘On Behalf Of The Family’: Hunter Biden’s Uncle Thanked Lawyer Who Allegedly Paid $2 Million Of Hunter’s Taxes)

Democratic Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin spoke to reporters about Morris’ interview as it was taking place, accusing his Republican colleagues of trying to push Hunter Biden into a drug relapse, the Daily Mail reported.

“The transcript will affirm Chairman Comer’s readout of the interview with Kevin Morris. The Committee intends to release the transcript soon but we do not have it from the court reporter at this time,” an Oversight Committee spokesperson told the Daily Caller.

Morris gave Hunter Biden an estimated $4.9 million from 2020 to 2022, according to IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler. He has also been identified as the third party who paid off roughly $2 million worth of Hunter Biden’s overdue taxes. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Financial Backer Feared Political ‘Risk’ Caused By Delinquent Tax Returns, Docs Show)

Additionally, Morris allegedly took on Hunter Biden’s ownership stake in Chinese private equity firm BHR after his father’s presidency began, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Morris is reportedly funding Hunter Biden’s mounting legal bills and advocating for an aggressive response to his political opponents. When Hunter Biden briefly appeared at the House Oversight Committee’s contempt markup hearing on Jan. 10, Morris sat next to him.

Hunter Biden is scheduled to testify on Feb. 28.

Henry Rodgers contributed to this report