Hunter Biden Flees Committee Hearing After Making Surpise Appearance

Hunter Biden rushed out of the House Oversight Committee’s Wednesday markup hearing while lawmakers were weighing whether to hold him in contempt of Congress.

The first son made a surprise appearance at the start of the hearing, and his presence in the hearing room immediately sparked tensions between Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Abbe D. Lowell, Hunter’s defense counsel, gave a brief statement to the press after he and his client left the hearing. (RELATED: Democratic Party Donors Bought ‘Vast Majority’ Of Hunter Biden’s Art, Comer Says)

“My first question is who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today? That’s my first question. Second question, you are the epitome of white privilege. Coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls to come up there,” Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace told Hunter Biden.

He dashed out of the hearing room as Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was starting her round of questioning at the Oversight Committee hearing. (RELATED: Joe Biden Leads Were ‘Off The Table’ During Hunter Biden Investigation, IRS Whistleblowers Testify)

“I think it’s clear and obvious for everyone watching this hearing today that Hunter Biden is terrified of strong conservative Republican women because he can’t even face my words as I was about to speak to him. What a coward,” Greene said.

Lowell pushed back against House Republicans’ attempt to hold Hunter Biden in contempt and mentioned his client’s offer to testify publicly instead of holding the closed-door deposition.

“The Republican chairs today, then, are commandeering an unprecedented resolution to hold someone in contempt who has offered to publicly answer all their proper questions,” Lowell told reporters.

One of the reporters surrounding Hunter Biden appeared to ask him about the kind of crack he prefers to smoke. He previously struggled with an addiction to crack cocaine and wrote about in his memoir, “Beautiful Things,” published in 2021. His federal tax indictment in California shows Hunter Biden failed to file his taxes and pay his outstanding tax liabilities long after he became sober.

Fox News reporter Hillary Vaughn pressed Hunter Biden and he responded by refusing to answer her questions about his foreign business dealings.

Hunter Biden’s fixer, Hollywood attorney Kevin Morris, was also present in the audience with Lowell and Biden at the Oversight Committee hearing. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Fixer Is Reportedly Backing Documentary About His Life)

The House Judiciary Committee is also holding a contempt of Congress markup hearing Wednesday morning. Hunter Biden defied a congressional subpoena on Dec. 13 when he chose to deliver a press conference on Capitol Hill instead of sitting for a closed-door deposition.

“Let me state as clearly as I can: My father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma. Not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman. Not my investments at home nor abroad and certainly not as an artist,” Hunter Biden said at the press conference.

House Republicans voted on Dec. 13 to formalize the impeachment inquiry into President Biden examining his role in his son’s foreign business dealings. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith are leading the inquiry.

Joe Biden spoke with his son’s business associates on at least 20 occasions and had dinner with them multiple times, Hunter Biden’s former business associate Devon Archer testified in July.

Archer recalled Joe Biden’s attendance at a spring 2014 dinner Joe Biden attended with Russian oligarch Elena Baturina and a spring 2015 dinner with Vadim Pozharskyi, an executive with Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings. (RELATED: Former Burisma Lawyer John Buretta Files Retroactive FARA Disclosure As Biden Impeachment Inquiry Progresses)

The president denied speaking with his son’s business associates on Dec. 6, the day after the Ways and Means Committee released email data showing then-Vice President Biden exchanged over 50 emails with Hunter Biden’s then-business associate Eric Schwerin.

“I don’t know why Hunter’s here. He wants another photo op. He’s not compliant with that subpoena,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said at a press conference Wednesday morning.

Hunter Biden’s arraignment in California is scheduled to take place on Jan. 11. He is facing nine federal tax charges including three felonies related to his alleged failure to pay over $1 million worth of taxes over a four year period. He is simultaneously staring down three federal gun charges in Delaware, to which he pleaded not guilty in October.

The White House has said President Biden will not pardon his son.