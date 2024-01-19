KJP Exhilarated After Discovering First Row Of Briefing Room Filled With Only Women

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got giddy at the all-female first row in the briefing room Friday.

Jean-Pierre immediately began celebrating as she walked up to the podium over the front row consisting of all women reporters. “Oh my gosh, the first row!” the press secretary said. “Let’s give it up! Give it up to the ladies!”

The women in the front row joined the press secretary in celebration, with many of them cheering and clapping.

She then told USA Today White House correspondent Joey Garrison that he “failed” them by preventing the second row from consisting of all women. (RELATED: Corporate Media Executives, Liberal Talking Heads Attend Celebration Dinner For Karine Jean-Pierre)

“You have failed us in the second row,” she joked.

“Almost there,” one woman said,

“Almost, almost,” the press secretary added.

The first row included Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich and ABC News White House correspondent Karen Travers. The front row frequently consists of notable reporters, including Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy and NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander.

The White House celebrated Jean-Pierre for being the first black lesbian to serve as the White House press secretary when she replaced her predecessor Jen Psaki in May 2022.