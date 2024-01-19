Victoria’s Secret Model Had Suitcases With ‘Poo’ Tissues In It And Was A ‘Nightmare Roommate,’ Taylor Paré Says

TikToker Taylor Paré claims her roommate, an alleged unidentified Victoria’s Secret model, stashed tissues with poo on them and used tampons in her room.

Paré made the allegations in a viral video posted Sunday to TikTok, spilling the beans to her 753,000 followers on the platform that her friend allegedly kept the nasty items inside a suitcase in her room, along with a bunch of other stuff that she had allegedly stolen from the girls she shared a space with. Fans have been left guessing about which Victoria’s Secret model allegedly acted in such a gross manner, and the internet scandal is being referred to as “PoopGate.”

Paré described the disgusting scene she stumbled upon when she discovered the fecal matter on the tissues.

“You’d see like poo on them,” Paré said. “It was so foul. I still have the pictures on my phone to this day of the contents of that suitcase.”

Paré said her “nightmare roommate” from roughly ten years ago has become a prominent model in the industry. “She’s like super famous and doing really well. And ever since that summer, she’s blown up and just makes so much money,” the famous TikToker said.

In spite of her apparent fame and good looks, Paré insisted her former roommate hid some pretty gross habits. She said she knew the “vibes were off” with this person pretty early on in their friendship. She was engaging with the likes of Steven Meisel and Naomi Campbell at the time and seemed to have an air about her.

“She’d lie about who she was, where she came from, mutual friends, stories, like things that happened recently and also things that happened in her childhood” Paré claimed in the video.

The Tiktoker said she began noticing her belongings were going missing, and her other roommates expressed the same concern.

“One day she came into the apartment after going to some party. It was during fashion week, and it was a huge, huge event, and she was wearing the shirt I was wearing two days prior,” Paré said.

“And I knew it was my shirt because it still had my orange makeup at the top and that wasn’t her shade, and also, it’s a really unique shirt.”

“I’m like literally it has my makeup on it, dude. You’re not slick,” she said.

One evening, when the alleged unidentified model left to a party, Paré decided to get to the bottom of things by going through her stuff. It was then that she located the suitcase full of poop.

Paré said she wasn’t going to out the model by exposing her online. (RELATED: 50-Year-Old Heidi Klum Goes Topless In Selfie Beach Video)

“But I will be here to give clues and such during story times, so if that’s your thing,” she said.