50-Year-Old Heidi Klum Goes Topless In Selfie Beach Video

Supermodel Heidi Klum treated her 11.8 million followers to a racy, topless beach video on Tuesday while vacationing in St. Barths.

The former Victoria’s Secret runway model left very little to the imagination, in an age-defying video that showcased her washboard abs. The make-up free 50-year-old gazed right into the camera as she covered her nipples with her perfectly manicured hands, and showcased her very skimpy bikini bottoms.

Klum’s husband, Tom Kaulitz, appeared next to her as she captured her fit figure in the video clip.

The model appeared to be glowing under the hot sun as the wind playfully parted her hair. She slowly put her sunglasses on as she showed off her perfectly toned body, giving fans a very good look at her as she lay on her back with her feet planted on the sand and her knees up.

She lay just a few feet away from the waves as the song “What A Day For A Daydream” by Robson Green played over the clip, giving off perfectly relaxing beach vibes.

This was just one of several vacation videos the supermodel shared with fans in recent days.

Klum also posted a series of clips that showed her dancing in a revealing, bejeweled dress, while sharing her obsession with porn star martinis.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge turned off all comments to her video, sharing exactly what she wanted to without having to see anyone else’s feedback.(RELATED: Heidi Klum Posts Flirty Christmas Video Enjoying A Pornstar Martini With Her Husband)

She later returned, fully clothed, to share picturesque landscape images of a hiking expedition in the region.