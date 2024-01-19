Sen. Chuck Grassley Released From Hospital, Expected To Return To Work Next Work

Republican Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was released from the hospital Thursday and is expected to return to work next week after suffering from an infection, according to a statement from his office.

Grassley, notably one of the oldest members in Congress at 90 years old, had received antibiotic infusions to treat an infection on Tuesday, his staff had confirmed. With roughly two days in the hospital, the senator’s office released a statement noting that the lawmaker was discharged from the hospital and is “expected to be back at work” by next week.

The GOP senator additionally released a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) thanking the public for the “well wishes and prayers,” stating that he was “happy to be back home.” (RELATED: Chuck Grassley In Hospital For Infection)

“Thnx for ur well wishes & prayers Happy to be home I look fwd to getting back to work,” Grassley tweeted Thursday evening.

During the initial release of his hospital stay, the senator’s staff had stated that he was in “good spirits” and was looking to “return to work as soon as possible following doctors’ orders.”

“He is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors’ orders,” Grassley’s office stated.

The GOP lawmaker won his Iowa senate seat in 1980, winning his last 2022 reelection by 55%, according to Ballotpedia. Grassley additionally has played a large role in the Hunter Biden business deal probe, releasing various information about the investigation within the last year. (RELATED: FBI Director Refuses To Say Whether He’ll Cooperate With Congressional Oversight Of Biden Family)

Recently, Grassley wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Oct. 24 in which he detailed how more than 40 confidential human sources provided “criminal information” regarding Biden and his family.

Details regarding the cause of Grassley’s infection have not been released.