‘Lack Of Transparency’: Republican Senators Accuse White House Of Failing To Provide Details About Joe Biden’s Aliases

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin are accusing the Biden administration of failing to provide information related to the aliases Joe Biden apparently used for government purposes while he was vice president.

Grassley and Johnson wrote a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) Tuesday requesting records related to Joe Biden’s pseudonyms “Robin Ware,” “Robert L. Peters,” “JRB Ware” and “67 stingray” because he apparently used them for official government business, according to emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop archive. (RELATED: Here’s The Fake Name Joe Biden Used To Schedule A Meeting With Ukraine’s Former President)

The Republican Senators also accused the White House of failing to respond to letters asking whether Joe Biden followed federal record keeping requirements when he apparently used aliases for government purposes. The White House has been reached for comment.

“We initially identified these pseudonyms and personal email addresses in a July 30, 2021, letter to the White House requesting information on what steps then-Vice President Biden took to ensure that he followed federal record-keeping and archival requirements. The White House failed to respond to that letter and two additional letters on the same matter sent on June 28, 2022, and January 11, 2023,” the letter reads.

Grassley and Johnson disclosed the letter in a Thursday press release as part of their years-long push for answers about Joe Biden’s aliases.

“As a result of the Biden administration’s lack of transparency and in light of reports of then-Vice President Biden’s apparent mishandling of federal records including classified documents from his time as a U.S. Senator, we wrote to the acting archivist of the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) on January 23, 2023, and February 24, 2023,” the letter adds.

“Over a year after NARA claimed that then-Vice President Biden’s records were under review, and over two years since our first letter on the matter, it is unclear whether this process is near completion.”

Grassley and Johnson are asking NARA for an update on its review of more than 5,000 emails, 25 electric files and 200 pages of potential records connected to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request by the Southeastern Legal Foundation. They are also asking NARA if records discovered from Pat Moore’s Boston office contain any of Joe Biden’s pseudonyms.

The House Oversight Committee wrote a letter to NARA on Aug. 17 demanding access to records related to Joe Biden’s alleged communications about Ukraine and Burisma, including documents with Joe Biden’s pseudonyms, as part of its investigation into Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

NARA confirmed to the Daily Caller it received Grassley and Johnson’s letter.