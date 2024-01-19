Tony Robbins Discusses Key To Living ‘Extraordinary Life’ With Tucker

Motivational speaker Tony Robbins discussed Friday the key element he has found to living an “extraordinary life” with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson.

Robbins appeared on Carlson’s show on Twitter, The Tucker Carlson Encounter, to discuss the foundations he has built in living a successful life. Carlson questioned the motivational speaker on how Americans could handle “reality” when some may feel the “system is rigged,” highlighting the economic crisis of 2008 as an example. (RELATED: Report: Motivational Speaker Tony Robbins Accused Of Sexual Misconduct)

“You’ve mentioned twice the perception that people have that’s grounded in some reality that the system is rigged and you kind of can’t win. You said it, it emerged after 2008, I think that’s right? But it’s only become more — profound. I mean, people really feel that way. How — what do you say to them?” Carlson questioned.

Robbins stated that the key to improving the “experience of your life” is based on what you place your “focus” on. The motivational speaker noted how there will always be problems, emphasizing how people can even see continuous issues politically if they look back in history.

“Your experience of your life is not your life. Your experience of your life is the life you focus on. So right now, if I want to figure out what’s wrong, and I’m sure I’ve got a million things. I’ve got — you know, a hundred plus companies, lots [of] employees all over the world, different industries – what are the chances right now somebody’s screwing up — screwing up? Is doing something I don’t think they should be? A hundred percent,” Robbins stated.

“I can focus on it and be all stressed out, or I can focus on what I can control. I can focus on what can be done, I can focus on what’s great — what’s wrong is always available, so is what’s right. So we’ve always had problems like this, study history. I hear people talking about, ‘This is the worst time in history politically. We’ve never been at each other’s throats like this,’” Robbins said.

Robbins continued to state the historical background between the election of John Adams and Thomas Jefferson in 1800, highlighting that their political climate made today’s government “look calm.” Robbins additionally said the proper attitude to have, which was taught to him by his mentor John Rohn, is the “need to feed” your own mind and not let others do it for you. (RELATED: Brendan Fraser Gives Motivational Acceptance Speech At SAG 2023 Awards)

“I have this little write up that’s two different posters that were during the time of Adams versus Jefferson. If you read what they were saying about each other, it looks calm compared to [what] Republicans and Democrats and liberals and conservatives say today. We’ve always had it, it’s cycles. We go through cycles. And if you know cycles, you’re not so fearful,” Robbins stated.

“You say, ‘Okay, this has happened before, what do I need to do to take advantage of this?’ But if you just go in a mindset of ‘Oh my God, it’s rigged against me, I can’t win,’ then it’s self-fulfilling. So you have to not be one of the many. You have to think differently, you [have] to educate yourself. One of the biggest things Jim Rohn taught me is he said, ‘Look — if you want to have an extraordinary life, you need to feed your mind and not let everybody else feed it,’” Robbins added.

While Robbins has been a notable motivational speaker since the early 1980s, the self-help guru was accused of allegedly sexually harassing staff and fans during his events, according to a report published in 2019 by Buzzfeed News. Following the initial report, Robbins denied all allegations and took legal action in Ireland against the outlet for releasing the information, according to Fox News.