Bret Weinstein Warns Tucker WHO Is Making ‘Troubling’ Moves To Control Health Emergency Responses

Biologist Bret Weinstein warned Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson on Friday the World Health Organization (WHO) could potentially be making “troubling” changes for Americans in the event of another health emergency.

Weinstein appeared on “The Tucker Carlson Encounter” to discuss the previous steps the United States took during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as future plans the WHO is currently making. Carlson asked the biologist what led to the beliefs he has now about the pandemic and the vaccine pushed by the Pharma companies.

Weinstein replayed his investigation process, noting how during the pandemic, a “small number of dissidents” were able to “bend the narrative” the mainstream media was pushing out, calling it one of the “most surprising” elements “of the story.” (RELATED: WHO Issues Global Alert Over ‘Unprecedented’ Rise In Highly Infectious, Potentially Deadly Disease)

“The fact that that small number of dissidents was able to bend the narrative was able to bring people’s awareness to the massive levels of harmful and effectiveness of the shots is, in some ways, the most surprising element of the story,” Weinstein stated.

“And I think it truly surprised Pharma and its partners in social media and government — and government-run organizations — I think they thought that they own enough of the media that they could sell us any narrative they wish. And I think surprising as it is, they didn’t really understand that podcasts could possibly be a countervailing force of significance. “

Ep. 60 Is the lesson of the Covid disaster that we should give its architects more power? Bret Weinstein on the WHO’s plans for you. pic.twitter.com/ku3O5BdeoF — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 5, 2024

The biologist pivoted to the WHO and their next “pandemic preparedness plan modifications,” stating he believes they are “looking for a rematch” with the world. As Weinstein pointed out his belief the WHO will target the voices who once spoke out, Carlson questioned if the organization could possibly “end” the U.S.’s First Amendment rights.

Weinstein confirmed he does in fact believe the organization could end freedom of speech within the U.S., stating by May the nation could be signing an “agreement” that could potentially alter the response to a future “public health emergency.” (RELATED: ‘How Is He In Charge Of Keeping Us Safe?’: Bret Weinstein Rails On Dr. Fauci For ‘Clearly’ Lying To Congress)

“And this gets me to the …World Health Organization and its pandemic preparedness plan modifications. What I believe is going on is the World Health Organization is now revising the structures that allowed the dissidents to upend the narrative. And they are looking for a rematch, I think,” Weinstein stated.

“What they want are the measures that would have allowed them to silence the podcasters to mandate various things internationally in a way that would prevent the emergence of a control group that would allow us to see harms clearly.”

“So you’re saying that an international health organization could just end the First Amendment in the United States?” Carlson questioned.

“Yes, and in fact, as much as this sounds — I know that it sounds preposterous. But the ability to do it is currently under discussion at the international level. And it’s almost impossible to exaggerate how troubling what is being discussed is. In fact, I think it is fair to say that we are in the middle of a coup, that we are actually facing the elimination of our national and our personal sovereignty,” Weinstein stated.

“… come May of this year, your nation is almost certain to sign on to an agreement that in some utterly vaguely described future circumstances, a public health emergency — which the Director General of the World Health Organization has total liberty to define in any way that he sees fit — in other words, nothing prevents climate change from being declared a public health emergency that would trigger the provisions of these modifications. And in the case that some emergency or some pretense of an emergency shows up, the provisions that would kick in are beyond jaw dropping.”

During the pandemic, the White House and government officials had pushed back on narratives against alternative beliefs regarding COVID-19, calling out social media platforms, like Facebook, for not stopping alleged false claims about the pandemic and vaccine, according to Reuters.

In response to the alleged false claims, the Biden administration in 2021 started a new push against the alleged “disinformation” by flagging “problematic” posts on social media, specifically related to vaccines.

Weinstein has been a notable outspoken figure of the COVID-19 lockdowns and the Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Dr. Anthony Fauci’s leadership during the pandemic, appearing on podcaster Joe Rogan’s show multiple times. In one of the previous appearances, Weinstein had slammed the former director of the NIAID, stating he had been lying to Congress during a testimony hearing about the origins of the disease in 2021.